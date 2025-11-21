 Gujarat ATS Finds ISKP Network Received Pakistan-Linked Funding, Digital Proof Of Advanced Radicalisation
Gujarat ATS Finds ISKP Network Received Pakistan-Linked Funding, Digital Proof Of Advanced Radicalisation

A probe is now underway to trace the origin of the funds and identify who arranged the cash for the operatives. When Dr Ahmed was arrested in Gujarat, ATS recovered weapons from another parcel linked to Azad and Suhail. Based on Ahmed’s disclosures, the two men were subsequently apprehended.

Updated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
Gujarat ATS sources have revealed a series of explosive findings from the interrogation of arrested operatives.

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) modules operating across multiple states, Gujarat ATS sources have revealed a series of explosive findings from the interrogation of arrested operatives (who were part of the ricin poison terror plot), exposing deep-rooted radicalisation and cross-border funding.

According to ATS sources, investigators uncovered critical evidence linking ISKP operatives to Pakistan-based handlers. The revelations emerged after raids were conducted at the residence of ISKP suspect Mohammad Suhail in Uttar Pradesh, where officers recovered an “ISIS flag".

Simultaneously, a raid on the Hyderabad residence of Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, another ISKP suspect, led to the recovery of significant digital evidence. Investigators found that a parcel delivered to him two months ago was sent by fellow operatives Azad Suleman Sheikh and Suhail.

ATS sources confirmed that this parcel, containing Rs 1.5 lakh, was routed at the direction of a Pakistani agent, suggesting cross-border financial facilitation.

When Dr Ahmed was arrested in Gujarat, ATS recovered weapons from another parcel linked to Azad and Suhail. Based on Ahmed’s disclosures, the two men were subsequently apprehended.

Investigators also found digital proof that Dr Ahmed had allegedly promised a handler named Abu Khaleja that he would carry out a “significant act”, pointing to an advanced stage of radicalisation.

ATS sources said Ahmed, despite holding a doctorate, was radicalised after completing his academic studies. His wife, upon discovering his extremist views, separated from him within two months of their marriage.

Interrogation of the trio led ATS to another troubling revelation. Azad, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had travelled to Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir with the intention of executing a terror strike. When he failed to find a target there, he allegedly travelled onward and later conducted reconnaissance of temples in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, after meeting a man on a train.

Gujarat ATS is now tracking every individual linked to the network as the investigation widens across multiple states.

