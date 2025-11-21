 Weather Update: Low Pressure System To Form Over Bay Of Bengal; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert In These Regions Of India
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWeather Update: Low Pressure System To Form Over Bay Of Bengal; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert In These Regions Of India

Weather Update: Low Pressure System To Form Over Bay Of Bengal; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert In These Regions Of India

The IMD has warned tourists, fishermen, and locals to avoid going near the sea. The weather agency advises taking necessary precautions, following IMD guidelines, and staying informed about government and IMD updates.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Low Pressure System To Form Over Bay Of Bengal | Representative Image

Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a low-pressure system is likely to form over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around November 22, 2025. The weather department said the system is likely to develop into a depression over the central South Bay of Bengal by November 24, 2025. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is predicted in some regions of India. It will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Tamil Nadu weather

The IMD has predicted rainfall with cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Friday, the capital city woke up at 06: 07 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 06: 39 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 62 per cent. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Tirupathur, and Vellore districts. The weather department has issued a yellow alert.

Rainfall in Andhra Pradesh

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update: Low Pressure System To Form Over Bay Of Bengal; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert In These Regions Of India
Weather Update: Low Pressure System To Form Over Bay Of Bengal; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert In These Regions Of India
'Smriti Irani, Please Speak Up': Viewers Slam Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 For Allegedly Promoting 'Extra-Marital Affairs'
'Smriti Irani, Please Speak Up': Viewers Slam Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 For Allegedly Promoting 'Extra-Marital Affairs'
'Copying Mata Saraswati & Calling It Mughal Heritage': Miss Bangladesh Tangia Methila Slammed For National Costume At Miss Universe 2025
'Copying Mata Saraswati & Calling It Mughal Heritage': Miss Bangladesh Tangia Methila Slammed For National Costume At Miss Universe 2025
Delhi Car Blast Co-Accused Muzammil Shakeel Used Flour Mill To Process Chemicals To Make Explosives, Claim Reports - PICS
Delhi Car Blast Co-Accused Muzammil Shakeel Used Flour Mill To Process Chemicals To Make Explosives, Claim Reports - PICS

The weather department said rainfall is also likely in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over the next few days. The IMD has advised citizens to stay informed, especially in regions with thunderstorm activity, as lightning poses a significant safety risk. Farmers are also encouraged to plan agricultural activities, taking into account expected rainfall in specific areas.

Rainfall in Andaman & Nicobar

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. According to PTI, thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds (40-50 km per hour) and lightning are highly likely on November 24 and 25 in one or two areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Stormy conditions, combined with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting up to 55 kmph, are expected over the Andaman Sea.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Filled With Smog; AQI Remains Unhealthy At 263,...
article-image

IMD advisory

The IMD has warned tourists, fishermen, and locals to avoid going near the sea. The weather agency advises taking necessary precautions, following IMD guidelines, and staying informed about government and IMD updates.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Weather Update: Low Pressure System To Form Over Bay Of Bengal; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert In These...

Weather Update: Low Pressure System To Form Over Bay Of Bengal; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert In These...

Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes At Dubai Air Show 2025, No Signs Of Pilot Ejection – Watch Horrific...

Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes At Dubai Air Show 2025, No Signs Of Pilot Ejection – Watch Horrific...

Delhi Car Blast Co-Accused Muzammil Shakeel Used Flour Mill To Process Chemicals To Make Explosives,...

Delhi Car Blast Co-Accused Muzammil Shakeel Used Flour Mill To Process Chemicals To Make Explosives,...

Karnataka Congress Crisis: 'Will Continue As CM', Says Siddaramaiah Amid Reports Of Power Tussle, DK...

Karnataka Congress Crisis: 'Will Continue As CM', Says Siddaramaiah Amid Reports Of Power Tussle, DK...

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah Rejects Leadership Change Buzz, Says He Will Continue As Karnataka CM And...

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah Rejects Leadership Change Buzz, Says He Will Continue As Karnataka CM And...