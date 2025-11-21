Weather Update: Low Pressure System To Form Over Bay Of Bengal; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert In These Regions Of India

Low Pressure System To Form Over Bay Of Bengal | Representative Image

Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a low-pressure system is likely to form over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around November 22, 2025. The weather department said the system is likely to develop into a depression over the central South Bay of Bengal by November 24, 2025. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is predicted in some regions of India. It will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Light to moderate Rain with Thunderstorms and Lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Tirupathur, Vellore districts also during next 1-2 hours.

Tamil Nadu weather

The IMD has predicted rainfall with cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Friday, the capital city woke up at 06: 07 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 06: 39 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 62 per cent. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Tirupathur, and Vellore districts. The weather department has issued a yellow alert.

दैनिक मौसम परिचर्चा (21.11.2025)



दक्षिणी अंडमान सागर के ऊपर 22 नवंबर को एक निम्न दबाव का क्षेत्र बनने की संभावना है और 24 नवंबर के आसपास यह दक्षिण-पूर्वी बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर अवदाब में बदलने की संभावना है।



— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 21, 2025

Rainfall in Andhra Pradesh

The weather department said rainfall is also likely in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over the next few days. The IMD has advised citizens to stay informed, especially in regions with thunderstorm activity, as lightning poses a significant safety risk. Farmers are also encouraged to plan agricultural activities, taking into account expected rainfall in specific areas.

Rainfall in Andaman & Nicobar

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. According to PTI, thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds (40-50 km per hour) and lightning are highly likely on November 24 and 25 in one or two areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Stormy conditions, combined with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting up to 55 kmph, are expected over the Andaman Sea.

⚠️IMD Weather Warning



— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 20, 2025

IMD advisory

The IMD has warned tourists, fishermen, and locals to avoid going near the sea. The weather agency advises taking necessary precautions, following IMD guidelines, and staying informed about government and IMD updates.