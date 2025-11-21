Delhi Car Blast: Suicide Bomber Made Radical Clips, Jaish Handler Shared Bomb-Making Videos With Co-Accused: Report

Umar Nabi | X/@Sidhant Sibal

New Delhi: In the latest development in the Delhi car blast case, a report surfaced that Dr Umar Muhammad Nabi, the suicide bomber, had shot several radical videos to influence other people months before he carried out the explosion. The NDTV report claimed that 12 such videos from Dr. Nabi's phone were recovered by security agencies.

According to the report, the topic of one of the videos was: "If a handful of Afghan Mujahideen and Taliban can defeat and overthrow world superpowers like Russia and America, you can too."

Notably, the Delhi car blast bomber was interacting with a group of people through encrypted apps. He reportedly believed that Islam was superior to other faiths.

Meanwhile, a handler of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed shared bomb-making videos with Dr Muzammil Shakeel, one of the accused in the Faridabad terror module and the Delhi car blast cases, NDTV reported, citing sources. Notably, Shakeel was a close aide of Nabi. Both were working at Faridabad's Al-Falah University.

The handler used the name "Hanzulla," which is believed not to be his real name. In October last year, Jaish posters that appeared in the Nowgam area of Srinagar had the name “Commander Hanzulla Bhai” written on them, sources told the media house.

It was reported that Hanzulla was in touch with Shakeel through a cleric from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, Maulvi Irfan Ahmed. Ahmed was accused of radicalising doctors and inducting them into the "white-collar" terror module.

Earlier this week, a video of the suicide bomber surfaced online in which he was talking about suicide bombing. He said that the concept of suicide bombing was “misunderstood.” Dr. Nabi called suicide bombing a “martyrdom operation” in Islam. “One of the very misunderstood concepts is the concept of what has been labelled as suicide bombing. It is a martyrdom operation… known in Islam,” he said.

The powerful explosion was carried out by Dr. Nabi at 6:52 pm on November 10 outside the Red Fort Metro Station, Gate Number 1, when he detonated his explosive-laden Hyundai i20 car. DNA tests reportedly confirmed that Dr. Nabi drove the car that exploded near the Red Fort. Media reports claimed that Dr. Nabi's DNA sample matched the DNA of his mother.

At least 15 people were killed in the blast, while several others were injured.