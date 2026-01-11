Swami Vivekanand Jayanti: Know Why His Birth Anniversary Is Observed As National Youth Day?

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti | File Image

Swami Vivekananda was a renowned Indian Hindu monk, philosopher, and spiritual leader who played a vital role in introducing the Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.

He is best known for his famous speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, where he addressed the audience as "Brothers and Sisters of America," earning worldwide recognition for his message of religious tolerance and universal brotherhood.

He was born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata, India. His father, Vishwanath Datta, was an attorney, and his mother, Bhuvaneshwari Devi, was a devout and spiritual woman. His parents named him Narendranath when he was young. Since childhood, Narendranath exhibited a sharp intellect, a questioning nature, and a deep inclination toward spirituality.

What is National Youth Day ?

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, observed on January 12 every year, marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of India's most revered spiritual leaders and philosophers. The Government of India has officially designated this day as National Youth Day since 1984 in recognition of Swami Vivekananda's significant contributions to youth empowerment, education, and spiritual awakening.

I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance...#SwamiVivekanand pic.twitter.com/aenssSAIlE — Smriti Irani Office (@SmritiIraniOffc) January 12, 2025

Why is Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Observed as National Youth Day?

Swami Vivekananda believed that the youth have immense potential to shape the future of the nation. He advocated for their physical, mental, and spiritual development and inspired them to take up the challenges of life with courage, confidence, and a sense of purpose.

The government of India chose his birth anniversary for National Youth Day because his teachings and philosophy remain relevant for guiding the youth toward a life of higher purpose, character, and self-discipline. His message encourages young people to pursue knowledge, practice selflessness, and develop a strong sense of national pride.