 West Bengal: Major Fire Breaks Out At Bagha Jatin Railway Station; Local Train Services Disrupted
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Major Fire Breaks Out At Bagha Jatin Railway Station; Local Train Services Disrupted

West Bengal: Major Fire Breaks Out At Bagha Jatin Railway Station; Local Train Services Disrupted

A major fire broke out early Monday at a garments shop on platform 2 of Bagha Jatin railway station in Kolkata, quickly spreading to adjacent shops due to inflammable materials and high winds. Local train services in the Sealdah division were suspended for about an hour but have since resumed. No casualties were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
West Bengal: Major Fire Breaks Out At Bagha Jatin Railway Station; Local Train Services Disrupted | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kolkata: Local train services were disrupted for a considerable period at the South Section of the Sealdah division of the East Railways on Monday morning following a major fire at Bagha Jatin Railways station in that section.

However, at the time the report was filed, the local train services had been normalised. There is no report of casualties following the fire that broke out in a temporary shop at the station platform.

About The Incident

The fire broke out at around 6.30 a.m. on Monday at a garments shop at platform number two of Bagha Jatin railway station. Because of the inflammable nature of the item with which the shop was constructed, as well as the items stocked within the shop, the entire shop was engulfed in fire within minutes.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai's Playgrounds Shrinking: Neglect, Misuse, & Encroachment Threaten Sports Spaces
Mumbai's Playgrounds Shrinking: Neglect, Misuse, & Encroachment Threaten Sports Spaces
Spain Leads High-Growth Surge, Germany, Belgium & Poland Emerge As Key Stable EU Export Markets For India
Spain Leads High-Growth Surge, Germany, Belgium & Poland Emerge As Key Stable EU Export Markets For India
‘I’m Tired’: Apple's Tim Cook Signals Desire To Reduce Workload, Will Likely Step Down To Board Chairman Role
‘I’m Tired’: Apple's Tim Cook Signals Desire To Reduce Workload, Will Likely Step Down To Board Chairman Role
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 12, 2026: City Sees Chill Morning With Haze, Air Quality Improves Slightly But Stays In Poor Range At 164
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 12, 2026: City Sees Chill Morning With Haze, Air Quality Improves Slightly But Stays In Poor Range At 164
Read Also
New Delhi Freezes At 2.9°C As Cold Wave Intensifies, AQI Remains 'Poor' At 293
article-image

And, because of the high wind speed, the fire spread quickly to the adjacent temporary shops constructed on the same platform. The people waiting at the two platforms of the station panicked and rushed out of the station.

When the fire broke out, it was a busy time for this section as thousands of domestic aides and contractual workers were travelling to Kolkata from different pockets of the South 24 Parganas district to earn their livelihoods.

The fire tenders quickly reached the spot after receiving the information, and the firemen started extinguishing the fire.

The fire was brought under control after about an hour of rigorous firefighting. The clothes and other items inside the shop were completely gutted in the fire. Extensive damage has been feared. However, it is initially reported that there are no reports of any casualties following the fire.

Read Also
Social Welfare Department Tightens Scholarship Rules To Stop Misuse, Mandates Transparent Admissions
article-image

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The railway authorities and the fire department have launched a joint investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, due to the fire, train services on the down line of the South Section of Sealdah Division of Eastern Railways were temporarily suspended for safety reasons. Train services were completely suspended for around an hour.

This also affected the up line. Several local trains were stopped at various stations. After the situation normalised, train services were gradually restored.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Major Fire Breaks Out At Bagha Jatin Railway Station; Local Train Services Disrupted

West Bengal: Major Fire Breaks Out At Bagha Jatin Railway Station; Local Train Services Disrupted

New Delhi Freezes At 2.9°C As Cold Wave Intensifies, AQI Remains 'Poor' At 293

New Delhi Freezes At 2.9°C As Cold Wave Intensifies, AQI Remains 'Poor' At 293

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Know Why His Birth Anniversary Is Observed As National Youth Day?

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Know Why His Birth Anniversary Is Observed As National Youth Day?

'Yogi-Modi Trouble-Engine Govt Is So Rattled By Questions': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Condemns...

'Yogi-Modi Trouble-Engine Govt Is So Rattled By Questions': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Condemns...

Social Welfare Department Tightens Scholarship Rules To Stop Misuse, Mandates Transparent Admissions

Social Welfare Department Tightens Scholarship Rules To Stop Misuse, Mandates Transparent Admissions