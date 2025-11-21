Kerala Lottery Result: November 21, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 28 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot! | File Pic

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-28 on Friday, November 21, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-28 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, November 21, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-28 for Friday, 21-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RP 236370 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: NEEMA XAVIER

Agency No.: K 8404

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RN 236370 RO 236370

RR 236370 RS 236370

RT 236370 RU 236370

RV 236370 RW 236370

RX 236370 RY 236370 RZ 236370

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RY 404234 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: ASHWIN G S

Agency No.: T 4942

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RP 455008 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: SHIJI P A

Agency No.: A 5594

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0058 0546 0719 1077 2317 2326 2693 3291 3640 3841 4038 4713 5766 6128 6488 6716 6776 7076 9315

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0512 1562 5413 7037 7210 9927

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0035 0787 1111 2053 2491 2942 3946 4000 4041 4049 4993 5107 5346 6333 6824 6842 6858 7022 7333 7567 7684 8502 8776 8967 9076

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0077 0593 0848 1007 1212 1297 1534 1536 1556 1660 2549 2551 2593 2799 2808 2910 3080 3212 3606 3628 3644 3703 4073 4095 4166 4297 4366 4517 4581 4596 4763 4843 4952 4958 5052 5261 5353 5465 5631 5817 5822 5955 6020 6132 6350 6395 6525 6575 6588 6631 6747 6800 6809 6972 7054 7111 7625 7771 7845 7981 8091 8111 8423 8425 8485 8667 8777 8851 8930 8958 9210 9279 9384 9529 9841 9982

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0028 0051 0218 0249 0258 0304 0345 0346 0399 0486 0856 0857 0996 1179 1180 1513 1595 1787 1912 2337 2420 2618 2750 2884 3377 3464 3558 3592 3613 3622 3727 3888 3941 4113 4174 4253 4307 4391 4399 4416 4436 4496 4911 5138 5360 5383 5424 5645 5794 5795 5803 5906 6071 6103 6215 6270 6360 6438 6638 6735 6878 7207 7259 7263 7313 7476 7478 7482 7624 7793 7834 8170 8211 8255 8698 8720 8762 8940 8943 9006 9079 9101 9149 9262 9301 9332 9402 9407 9502 9770 9790 9905

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0063 0145 0375 0626 0798 0907 1046 1060 1104 1342 1384 1460 1608 1614 1717 2066 2124 2228 2388 2406 2548 2583 2814 2826 2880 2905 2921 2971 2975 3051 3137 3277 3407 3653 3751 3993 4096 4106 4258 4288 4292 4308 4323 4336 4454 4504 4556 4593 4622 4669 4688 4722 4725 4750 4817 4971 5166 5185 5213 5230 5269 5295 5379 5452 5561 5606 5608 5742 5891 5969 6002 6007 6090 6096 6117 6156 6290 6371 6480 6498 6526 6596 6703 6704 6751 6804 6806 6867 7024 7073 7310 7382 7405 7415 7438 7530 7606 7611 7619 7620 7628 7855 7929 7958 7973 8103 8123 8129 8134 8140 8160 8188 8199 8235 8401 8465 8468 8668 8683 8731 8794 8846 8850 8876 8906 8957 8982 9003 9159 9168 9199 9238 9393 9416 9445 9508 9635 9648 9704 9734 9784 9852 9859 9993

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-28: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.