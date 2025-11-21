 Kerala Lottery Result: November 21, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 28 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 21, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 28 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result: November 21, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 28 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot! | File Pic

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-28 on Friday, November 21, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-28 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, November 21, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-28 for Friday, 21-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RP 236370 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: NEEMA XAVIER

Agency No.: K 8404

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RN 236370  RO 236370

RR 236370  RS 236370

RT 236370  RU 236370

RV 236370  RW 236370

RX 236370  RY 236370  RZ 236370

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RY 404234 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: ASHWIN G S

Agency No.: T 4942

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RP 455008 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: SHIJI P A

Agency No.: A 5594

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0058  0546  0719  1077  2317  2326  2693  3291  3640  3841  4038  4713  5766  6128  6488  6716  6776  7076  9315

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0512  1562  5413  7037  7210  9927

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0035  0787  1111  2053  2491  2942  3946  4000  4041  4049  4993  5107  5346  6333  6824  6842  6858  7022  7333  7567  7684  8502  8776  8967  9076

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0077  0593  0848  1007  1212  1297  1534  1536  1556  1660  2549  2551  2593  2799  2808  2910  3080  3212  3606  3628  3644  3703  4073  4095  4166  4297  4366  4517  4581  4596  4763  4843  4952  4958  5052  5261  5353  5465  5631  5817  5822  5955  6020  6132  6350  6395  6525  6575  6588  6631  6747  6800  6809  6972  7054  7111  7625  7771  7845  7981  8091  8111  8423  8425  8485  8667  8777  8851  8930  8958  9210  9279  9384  9529  9841  9982

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0028  0051  0218  0249  0258  0304  0345  0346  0399  0486  0856  0857  0996  1179  1180  1513  1595  1787  1912  2337  2420  2618  2750  2884  3377  3464  3558  3592  3613  3622  3727  3888  3941  4113  4174  4253  4307  4391  4399  4416  4436  4496  4911  5138  5360  5383  5424  5645  5794  5795  5803  5906  6071  6103  6215  6270  6360  6438  6638  6735  6878  7207  7259  7263  7313  7476  7478  7482  7624  7793  7834  8170  8211  8255  8698  8720  8762  8940  8943  9006  9079  9101  9149  9262  9301  9332  9402  9407  9502  9770  9790  9905

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0063  0145  0375  0626  0798  0907  1046  1060  1104  1342  1384  1460  1608  1614  1717  2066  2124  2228  2388  2406  2548  2583  2814  2826  2880  2905  2921  2971  2975  3051  3137  3277  3407  3653  3751  3993  4096  4106  4258  4288  4292  4308  4323  4336  4454  4504  4556  4593  4622  4669  4688  4722  4725  4750  4817  4971  5166  5185  5213  5230  5269  5295  5379  5452  5561  5606  5608  5742  5891  5969  6002  6007  6090  6096  6117  6156  6290  6371  6480  6498  6526  6596  6703  6704  6751  6804  6806  6867  7024  7073  7310  7382  7405  7415  7438  7530  7606  7611  7619  7620  7628  7855  7929  7958  7973  8103  8123  8129  8134  8140  8160  8188  8199  8235  8401  8465  8468  8668  8683  8731  8794  8846  8850  8876  8906  8957  8982  9003  9159  9168  9199  9238  9393  9416  9445  9508  9635  9648  9704  9734  9784  9852  9859  9993

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-28: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

