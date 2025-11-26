Stalin And Mamata Banerjee Reaffirm Commitment To Constitutional Values, Federalism And Democratic Ideals On Constitution Day

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (L) & West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R) | File Pic

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished people on the occasion of Constitution Day on Wednesday and reaffirmed their resolve to protect the constitutional values enshrined in the document.

Tamil Nadu CM reiterated his resolve to uphold federalism and protect the "rights of every state."

"India belongs to all its people, not to one culture or one ideology. On this Constitution Day, we reaffirm our resolve to resist every force that tries to shrink Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision. We will do everything required to uphold true federalism as enshrined in our #Constitution and protect the rights of every State," CM Stalin wrote on X.

India belongs to all its people, not to one culture or one ideology. On this #ConstitutionDay, we reaffirm our resolve to resist every force that tries to shrink Babasaheb #Ambedkar’s vision.



We will do everything required to uphold true federalism as enshrined in our… pic.twitter.com/Q6ViPojm8x — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) November 26, 2025

CM Stalin's comments come as Tamil Nadu is seeking the release of funds and approval for various metro rail and infrastructure projects from the Central government, as he alleged previously that Tamil Nadu and other opposition-ruled states are being unfairly targeted.

"The real tribute to our Constitution is to defend our Republic from those who fear its promise of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity," CM Stalin added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also paid a tribute to the framers of the Constitution, and highlighted how the document "masterfully weaves together the immense diversity of our cultures, languages, and communities into an integrated, federal whole."

"On this sacred day, we re-affirm our commitment to the core democratic values enshrined in our Constitution and commit to vigilantly safeguard the sacred principles that define and sustain us as a nation. Now, when democracy is at stake, when secularism is in an endangered situation, when federalism is being bulldozed, at this critical time, we must protect the valuable guidance that our Constitution provides," CM Banerjee said.

Today, on this Constitution Day, I pay my deepest respect and tribute to the great Constitution that we have, to the great document that binds us in India.



I also pay my tribute today to the visionary framers of our Constitution, especially Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, its principal… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 26, 2025

The Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into effect a few months later, on January 26, 1950. The document was extensively debated and agreed upon by the Constituent Assembly. The document established India as a Sovereign, Democratic Republic with the aim of securing all citizens Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity.

It is the longest written Constitution in the world, demarcating the separation of powers, structure of administration, courts and legislative departments for the country. The Constitution calls for adhering to constitutional supremacy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)