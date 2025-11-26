Kunal Kamra Sparks Political Outrage After Wearing T-Shirt Mocking RSS; BJP & Shiv Sena Demand Action | X/@kunalkamra88

New Delhi: Comedian Kunal Kamra has drawn political controversy after sharing a photograph on social media in which he is seen wearing a T-shirt that allegedly mocks the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Posting the picture on X, Kamra wrote, "Not clicked at a comedy club."

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Maharashtra have condemned the post and warned that the police may initiate action over what they described as objectionable content.

BJP Leaders Warn of Police Action

The strongest response came from Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who said the authorities would intervene if required. “The police would take action against anyone who puts out such objectionable posts," he said, criticising Kamra’s choice of clothing and its reference to the RSS.

Party leaders said the T-shirt, which features a dog peeing alongside a mention of the RSS, was insulting and provocative. Shiv Sena cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat, whose party governs in alliance with the BJP, echoed the demand for a firm response. He said the comedian had repeatedly crossed the line with his political commentary.

“Earlier, he targeted Prime Minister Modi and Eknath Shinde, and now he has dared to directly attack the RSS. The BJP needs to respond to this," Shirsat said. He added that his party had objected in the past when Kamra made remarks against Shinde, and that the latest post was no different in tone.

Kamra's Past Clashes With Shiv Sena

Kamra has been at the centre of political controversy on several previous occasions. In March, he drew criticism for altering the lyrics of a Hindi film song during a show to mock Eknath Shinde’s political journey. The incident triggered protests from Shiv Sena members, who vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar area, as well as the hotel in which it was located.

Taking a jibe, Kamra said on social media that the photograph of the RSS t-shirt was “not clicked at a comedy club". The "clarification" did not softened the stance of BJP leaders, who continue to describe the post as "provocative and disrespectful".