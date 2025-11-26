Delhi Car Blast Probe: NIA Arrests Al-Falah Staffer From Faridabad; 7th Accused Taken Into Custody So Far

Al-Falah University (File Image) | X

Faridabad: In the latest development in the Delhi car blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a seventh suspect. The arrested accused has been identified as Soyab. He is a resident of Haryana's Faridabad.

Soyab reportedly helped the suicide bomber Mohammad Umar Nabi by providing logistical support. On Wednesday, NIA teams raided Soyab’s residence in Dhauj along with Dr Muzammil Shakeel, who was also arrested earlier in the Delhi car blast and the Faridabad 'white collar' terror module cases, reported News18.

Reports claimed that Soyab worked at Al-Falah University as a ward boy and he had given shelter to Nabi. According to the report, investigators found that Shakeel had allegedly stored a grinder and a portable furnace at Soyab's house. Notably, these tools were reportedly used to make explosives.

Earlier, six people were arrested by the NIA in connection with the blast case. The people arrested in connection with the case are Amir Rashid Ali, Jasir Bilal Wani, Shakeel, Adeel Ahmed Rather, Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay and Soyab. The NIA also visited Al-Falah University.

On Tuesday, a report surfaced that the suicide bomber wanted to avenge the killing of terrorist Burhan Wani, who was shot dead by Indian armed forces in 2016. He also used to refer to himself as an “emir”, reported NDTV.

Last week, security agencies also revealed that Shakeel allegedly used a flour mill to prepare bombs by processing chemicals. The co-accused had installed the machine at his rented accommodation in Haryana’s Faridabad and used it to process bomb-making chemicals there for months, reported News18, citing sources.

A day before the attack, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir Police recovered 2,900 kg of explosives. The recovery also included 360 kg of ammonium nitrate and other substances used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Nabi carried out the blast at 6:52 pm on November 10 outside the Red Fort Metro Station, Gate Number 1, by detonating his explosives-laden Hyundai i20 car. At least 15 people were killed and several others were injured in the blast.