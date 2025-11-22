'Plot To Carry Out Multiple Explosions Hatched In 2023': Delhi Car Blast Co-Accused Muzammil Shakeel's BIG Confession, Claims Report | X

New Delhi: The probe in the Delhi car blast revealed shocking details. The “white-collar” terror module linked to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was reportedly planning to carry out multiple attacks across different Indian cities. One of the suspects arrested in the Delhi blast and the Faridabad “white-collar” terror module case confessed to investigators that the plot to carry out the explosion was hatched in 2023, reported NDTV, citing sources.

Dr. Muhammad Umar Nabi carried out the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10 at around 6:50 pm, killing 15 people. Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, a co-accused in the blast case, revealed during interrogation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that he had been preparing for the explosion for the past two years, reported the media outlet.

Shakeel was also collecting bomb-making material, remotes, and other explosives. According to reports, the co-accused purchased 26 quintals of NPK fertilizer from Haryana’s Gurugram and Nuh. He also purchased electronic components from markets in Faridabad, reported NDTV.

Reports also surfaced that the co-accused had installed a machine at his rented accommodation in Haryana’s Faridabad and used it to process bomb-making chemicals there for months.

A day before the attack, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir Police recovered 2,900 kg of explosives. The recovery also included 360 kg of ammonium nitrate and other substances used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from Faridabad, and Shakeel was arrested.

A report by NDTV surfaced claiming that a handler of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed had shared bomb-making videos with Shakeel. The handler used the name “Hanzulla,” which is believed not to be his real name. In October last year, Jaish posters that appeared in the Nowgam area of Srinagar had the name “Commander Hanzulla Bhai” written on them, sources told the media house.

It was reported that Hanzulla was in touch with Shakeel through a cleric from Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, Maulvi Irfan Ahmed.

Dr. Nabi detonated his explosive-laden Hyundai i20 car at 6:52 pm on November 10 outside the Red Fort Metro Station, Gate Number 1.