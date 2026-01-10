BJP Leader & Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Falls On Stage During UP Event; 'Aur Kitne Baar Girega?' Ask Netizens | Dramatic VIDEO

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh falls face-first from a stage during a Rashtrakatha event in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh | X/@nkk_123

Former Kaiserganj MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh fell face-first from a stage during a ‘Rashtrakatha’ rally organised in support of his son Karan in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda. A video capturing the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Viral Video Captures Awkward Fall

In the viral 30-second clip from the Rashtrakatha event in Gonda, Brij Bhushan Singh is seen standing on a raised stage and moving close to its edge. He suddenly appears to lose his balance and tumbles forward, plunging head-first onto the ground below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video, shot from a side angle, shows the dramatic fall in full view, showing the height of the drop and the hard landing. The clip cuts off immediately after the fall, where Singh cab show he quickly got up and sat

Social Media Flooded With Memes and Sarcasm

Soon after the video surfaced online, netizens began circulating memes and posting sarcastic comments mocking the incident.

One user wrote, “Aur kitna girega yeh molester? First from grace, now from stage too!”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another commented, “Hey Ram! BJP ka naya yoga asan – ‘Mukhauthe Mukh Par Girna’.”

A third user added, “Sadguru pravachan de rahe the aur yeh drama create kar gaye… new level of Rashtrakatha.”

A Controversial Political Figure

Brij Bhushan Singh has remained a controversial figure since 2023, following serious allegations of sexual harassment.

Top women wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others, accused him of sexual harassment, molestation, stalking, groping and intimidation over several years, dating back to around 2012. Singh has denied all allegations, calling them a political conspiracy orchestrated by rivals. He was never arrested and received early bail.

Political Setbacks and Recent Developments

In the aftermath of the controversy, Singh was denied a BJP ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with his son Karan contesting instead. He was also removed from his position as WFI president.

Singh has faced several legal cases in the past, including charges under TADA in the 1990s, alleged links to the Babri demolition and cases related to rioting and attempt to murder, most of which ended in acquittal or closure.

In January 2026, Singh claimed he was 'humiliated and forced out' due to a conspiracy and vowed to return to the Lok Sabha, even as an independent candidate if required. Despite ongoing controversies, he continues to remain active in regional political events.