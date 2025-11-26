Constitution Day 2025: Watch Live Streaming Of President Droupadi Murmu's Address To Both Houses Of Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu (File Image) | (Photo Courtesy: X)

President Droupadi Murmu has addressed both houses of Parliament on the occasion of the 76th Constitution Day. Since 2015, the Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas has been celebrated every year on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949.

Viewers can catch the live streaming of the President's address on the Official YouTube channel of Sansad TV.

Here Is The Link:

India observed Constitution Day on Wednesday, with top constitutional authorities and Union ministers urging citizens to uphold the foundational principles that guide the world's largest democracy.

Leading the tributes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the enduring relevance of the Constitution's ideals. He said the foresight of the framers continues to inspire the nation's march towards a Viksit Bharat.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in his message, saluted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Dr. Rajendra Prasad and every member of the Constituent Assembly. Describing the Constitution as a document that grants equal opportunity and a dignified life to all, Shah said it lays a strong path for national development. He also noted that the observance of Constitution Day initiated under Prime Minister Modi has helped deepen public consciousness of democratic principles.

On Wednesday, a translated version of the Constitution of India will be released in nine languages, including Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia, and Assamese.