 Constitution Day: Why Is Samvidhan Divas Is Celebrated On November 26?
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaConstitution Day: Why Is Samvidhan Divas Is Celebrated On November 26?

Constitution Day: Why Is Samvidhan Divas Is Celebrated On November 26?

Following the Government of India Act, 1935, it became necessary to establish a structured set of regulations to signify India's position as an independent democratic nation.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
Constitution Day | X/ @sudarsansand

India celebrates Constitution Day every year on November 26 to honour the adoption of its constitution and the influential figures involved in its creation. Today marks the 76th anniversary of this historic event. This significant day represents India's transition from a colonial legal system to its own governance framework. It symbolises the country's commitment to justice, the rule of law, and democracy.

Why is Savidhan Divas celebrated on November 26?

Following the Government of India Act, 1935, it became necessary to establish a structured set of regulations to signify India's position as an independent democratic nation. For this to occur, the Constituent Assembly was established in December 1946 with Rajendra Prasad as its president. Ambedkar led the Drafting Committee in the task of drafting the constitution. The document was discussed over the course of eleven meetings.

Why is the constitution important?

FPJ Shorts
Constitution Day: Why Is Samvidhan Divas Is Celebrated On November 26?
Constitution Day: Why Is Samvidhan Divas Is Celebrated On November 26?
AU Small Finance Bank Appoints Two Independent Directors, Banking-Service Expert, NS Venkatesh & Development Finance Professional, Satyajit Dwivedi
AU Small Finance Bank Appoints Two Independent Directors, Banking-Service Expert, NS Venkatesh & Development Finance Professional, Satyajit Dwivedi
TNTET Answer Key 2025 Out; Raise Objection Till December 3
TNTET Answer Key 2025 Out; Raise Objection Till December 3
SEBI Inks Detailed Guidelines For Debenture Trustees, Devises Separate Business Entity For Carrying Out Non-SEBI-Regulated Financial Activities
SEBI Inks Detailed Guidelines For Debenture Trustees, Devises Separate Business Entity For Carrying Out Non-SEBI-Regulated Financial Activities

The purpose of Constitution Day is to celebrate the principles and ideas of the Constitution and Ambedkar, stressing the importance of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity, as well as promoting national unity. The day is meant to reaffirm the values of the constitution and the importance of democracy. It encourages people in India to fulfill their civic responsibilities and strive to establish a just, inclusive, and equitable society for all individuals in the nation.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC headquarters lit up in colours of Poland flag to mark its Constitution Day; See Pics
article-image

Interesting facts about Constitution Day

Before 2016, November 26 was formally observed as the National Law Day in honour of the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Babasaheb Ambedkar was the first law minister of independent India.

The Constitution of India is the longest written constitution globally, originally comprising 395 articles, 22 parts, and 8 schedules.

The constitution of India was not typewritten, but it was written by hand in both English and Hindi.

The drafting of the Indian Constitution required two years, 11 months, and 18 days. Ultimately, on November 26, 1949, the constitution was entirely finished.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Constitution Day: Why Is Samvidhan Divas Is Celebrated On November 26?

Constitution Day: Why Is Samvidhan Divas Is Celebrated On November 26?

National Milk Day: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About This Dairy Staple

National Milk Day: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About This Dairy Staple

Karnataka IAS Officer Mahantesh Bilagi Dies in Road Accident; Minister Eshwara Khandre Condoles...

Karnataka IAS Officer Mahantesh Bilagi Dies in Road Accident; Minister Eshwara Khandre Condoles...

'Duties First As Citizens': PM Modi Urges Nation To Strengthen Democracy On Constitution Day

'Duties First As Citizens': PM Modi Urges Nation To Strengthen Democracy On Constitution Day

17 Years Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath & Other Political Leaders Pay...

17 Years Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath & Other Political Leaders Pay...