Constitution Day: Why Is Samvidhan Divas Is Celebrated On November 26?

India celebrates Constitution Day every year on November 26 to honour the adoption of its constitution and the influential figures involved in its creation. Today marks the 76th anniversary of this historic event. This significant day represents India's transition from a colonial legal system to its own governance framework. It symbolises the country's commitment to justice, the rule of law, and democracy.

Why is Savidhan Divas celebrated on November 26?

Following the Government of India Act, 1935, it became necessary to establish a structured set of regulations to signify India's position as an independent democratic nation. For this to occur, the Constituent Assembly was established in December 1946 with Rajendra Prasad as its president. Ambedkar led the Drafting Committee in the task of drafting the constitution. The document was discussed over the course of eleven meetings.

Why is the constitution important?

The purpose of Constitution Day is to celebrate the principles and ideas of the Constitution and Ambedkar, stressing the importance of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity, as well as promoting national unity. The day is meant to reaffirm the values of the constitution and the importance of democracy. It encourages people in India to fulfill their civic responsibilities and strive to establish a just, inclusive, and equitable society for all individuals in the nation.

Interesting facts about Constitution Day

Before 2016, November 26 was formally observed as the National Law Day in honour of the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Babasaheb Ambedkar was the first law minister of independent India.

The Constitution of India is the longest written constitution globally, originally comprising 395 articles, 22 parts, and 8 schedules.

The constitution of India was not typewritten, but it was written by hand in both English and Hindi.

The drafting of the Indian Constitution required two years, 11 months, and 18 days. Ultimately, on November 26, 1949, the constitution was entirely finished.