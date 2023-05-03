Mumbai: BMC headquarters lit up in colours of Poland flag to mark its Constitution Day; See Pics

VGP

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Wednesday was lit up in the colours of the national flag of Poland to mark its Constitution Day.

The day is celebrated to mark the declaration of the Polish Constitution on May 3, 1791.

BMC lit up its building in the colours of the flag which is white and red.

The BMC frequently lights up heritage structures in Mumbai to celebrate special occasions and this time it has chosen its own headquarters for this special gesture towards Poland.

The building will resemble the Poland national flag from 7pm till 12pm on Wednesday.

What is Poland Constituion Day?

The 3rd May Constitution Day is a Polish national and public holiday.

The holiday celebrates the declaration of the Constitution of 3 May 1791 - the first modern constitution in Europe.

The Constitution Day is considered one of the most important achievements in the history of Poland, despite being in effect for only a year, until the Russo-Polish War of 1792.

The 3 May Constitution was designed to redress long-standing political defects of the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth. (With agency inputs)