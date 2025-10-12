Attention Thanekars! Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Sena-MNS Joint Rally On Oct 13; Check Out Details

Shiv Sena (UBT) & MNS To Hold Joint Protest On October 13 Against Thane Civic Body's Mismanagement |

Thane: The Thane Police has issued an official notification for commuters as joint rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS has been planned in the city. According to the traffic advisory notification, several road closures and diversions have been issued between 2 pm to 9 pm tomorrow.

A large number of participants, including party workers, officials, and local residents, are expected to join the rally. MNS leader Avinash Jadhav and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former MP Rajan Vichare alleged that the protest was being held against years of mismanagement, corruption, and neglect of basic infrastructure in the city.

List of roads closed:

1. Dr. Mus Chowk towards Gadkari Circle are being 'closed' at Mukh Chowk

2. Dr. Mus Chowk from Gadkari Circle are being 'closed' at Gadkari Circle.

3. Vehicles coming towards Saguna Farm via Gokhale Road Satyam Collection are being 'closed' at Queen's Corner.

4. All types of vehicles coming towards Puranpoli via Ganapati Karkhana and also coming towards Puranpoli from P.N. Gadgil Chowk are being 'closed' at Puranpoli Chowk.

5. All types of vehicles coming from Rajmata Vadapav Center towards Madhavi House are being 'barred' from entering Madhavi House.

6. All types of vehicles coming towards Gajanan Vadapav via Vishnunagar Cut are being 'closed' at Vishnunagar Cut.

7. All types of vehicles coming from Ganpati Karkhana towards Aradhana via Gajanan Vadapav and Shraddha Vadapav are being 'blocked' at Ganpati Karkhana Chowk.

Check full list of alternate routes here

1. Vehicles from Dr. Mus Chowk towards Gadkari Circle will be stopped at Mukh Chowk and can instead travel via Tower Naka and Tembhi Naka.

2. Vehicles from Gadkari Circle towards Dr. Mus Chowk will be stopped at Gadkari Circle and can take the alternate route via Alameda Chowk, Charai Cut, and Khopat Bus Signal.

All you need to know about the joint rally

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will be holding a joint protest tomorrow against alleged mismanagement and corruption in Thane Municipal Corporation. This move comes amid speculation that the two parties may contest civic polls in some cities together. Reports by PTI also stated that the local units of the NCP (SP) and Congress would also take part in the October 13 agitation.

TMC has been plagued by years of mismanagement, rampant corruption, and neglect of basic infrastructure, MNS leader Avinash Jadhav and Sena (UBT) leader and former Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare alleged. According to Vichare, Thane citizens are facing traffic congestion, unauthorised construction, incomplete projects and administrative apathy. Thane is the stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion in 2022 led to the split in the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena.

