 Maha Mumbai Metro Announces Changes In Morning Schedule For Lines 2A And 7 From 12-18 October | Know Departure Timings Here
According to Maha Mumbai Metro, the integration activities are a crucial step toward providing seamless metro connectivity from Andheri East to Mira Bhayandar.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Changes in Morning Schedule for Metro Lines 2A and 7 | Photo: File

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has announced temporary changes in the morning schedule of Metro Lines 2A and 7. According to official notification, these adjustments are being made to carry out connectivity works between Metro Line 7 and the upcoming Metro Line 9 (Phase 1) where integration work, essential system integration, and safety testing will be done.

According to Maha Mumbai Metro, these integration activities are a crucial step toward providing seamless metro connectivity from Andheri East to Mira Bhayandar. Once completed, commuters will benefit from faster and more convenient travel across the western suburbs.

Duration of changes in morning schedule

The changes will be in force for seven days starting tomorrow, October 12 and will continue till October 18. The MMOCL also updated that regular services will resume as normal from October 19.

Departure Timing along with Dates

Dahanukarwadi to Gundavali – 7:04 AM (October 12), 7:01 AM (October 13, 17), 7:01 AM (October 18)

Dahanukarwadi to Andheri West – 7:00 AM (October 12), 7:06 AM (October 13-17), 6:59 AM (October 18)

Dahisar East to Andheri West – 7:02 AM (October 12), 6:59 AM (October 13-17), 7:03 AM (October 18)

Dahisar East to Gundavali UP – 7:03 AM (October 12), 6:59 AM (October 13-17), 7:06 AM (October 18)

Andheri West to Gundavali – 7:05 AM (October 12), 7:02 AM (October 13-17), 7:02 AM (October 18)

Gundavali to Andheri West – 7:00 AM (October 12), 7:07 AM (October 13-17), 7:03 AM (October 18)

Appologising the passengers, Maha Metro also requested passengers to plan their travel accordingly and said, "Passengers are requested to review the revised schedule provided below and plan their travel accordingly. Thank you for your cooperation in building a faster, smarter, and more efficient Mumbai Metro network, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused."

