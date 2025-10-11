Mumbai Metro 3 Ties Up With Cityflo For Seamless Metro-Bus Connectivity | Check Fares

Mumbai Metro 3 Ties Up With Cityflo For Seamless Metro-Bus Connectivity |

Mumbai Metro Line 3 has announced a new collaboration with premium bus service Cityflo, aiming to offer commuters a seamless last-mile travel experience. The official Metro 3 handle shared the update on social media, describing the initiative as a step towards “seamless connectivity” between metro and bus routes.

The 'Seamless' Focus

Metro-Bus just went seamless!



🤝 We've partnered with @Cityflo_India to solve your last-mile commute. Get a guaranteed seat from stations like BKC, Worli, and CSMT with buses every 10 mins during peak hours!



🎟️ Book via Cityflo or MetroConnect3 App.

💰… — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 10, 2025

The service will provide a guaranteed seat for passengers travelling from key metro stations such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Worli and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), with buses available every 10 minutes during peak hours.

Affordable, Comfortable and Convenient

According to the announcement, commuters can now book their seats through the Cityflo app or the MetroConnect3 app, ensuring convenience and reliability.

Ticket prices start at just ₹29, making it an affordable travel option for office-goers and daily commuters in Mumbai.

The integration between Metro 3 and Cityflo is designed to make urban commuting more comfortable, reduce dependency on private vehicles and help address traffic congestion in busy areas like BKC and Worli.

Metro 3 Aims for ‘Seamless’ City Travel

The partnership forms part of the larger ‘Seamless Mumbai’ vision, which focuses on integrating multiple transport systems like metro, buses and mobility apps, to create a unified commuting experience.

With Cityflo buses connecting metro stations directly to major commercial and residential hubs, the initiative is expected to save time and offer stress-free travel to thousands of passengers each day.

Boost to Sustainable Urban Mobility

The move also aligns with Mumbai Metro’s sustainability goals by encouraging more people to opt for public transport.

By combining metro efficiency with Cityflo’s premium bus comfort, the initiative marks another step towards creating an efficient and eco-friendly multi-modal transport network for the city.