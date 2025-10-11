 Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: Train Services To Be Disrupted In Central, Western Lines | Full List Of Affected Routes & Timings
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Local Mega Block Update: Train Services To Be Disrupted In Central, Western Lines | Full List Of Affected Routes & Timings

Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: Train Services To Be Disrupted In Central, Western Lines | Full List Of Affected Routes & Timings

The Central Railway has announced a special traffic block and power block for pre non-interlocking works from October 11 to October 14 while a four hour jumbo block has been announed on the Western Line October 12.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: Train Services To Be Disrupted In Central, Western Lines | Full List Of Affected Routes & Timings | Representative Image

Mumbai local train update: The Central and Western Railways have issued an advisory for commuters regarding their upcoming mega block and special traffic block and power block on their service. The Central Railway has announced a special traffic block and power block for pre non-interlocking works in connection with Karjat Yard remodelling work from October 11 to October 14.

In addition to this, a four-hour jumbo block has been scheduled on the Western Line between Borivali-Ram Mandir Station tomorrow i.e. October 12.

All You need to know about Special Traffic Block and Power block

The block has been scheduled for carrying out pre non-interlocking works in connection with Karjat Yard remodelling work. The block has been imposed between Palasdhari and Bhivpuri Chowk section. Amid this, several trains have been cancelled, diverted or short terminated. The full list of the trains is shared below:

FPJ Shorts
IMF Loans To Trap Pakistan In A Cycle Of Financing Without Fixing, Pushing For Short-Term Survival Rather Than Long-Term Recovery
IMF Loans To Trap Pakistan In A Cycle Of Financing Without Fixing, Pushing For Short-Term Survival Rather Than Long-Term Recovery
IndiGo To Launch Daily Direct Flights Between Delhi And Guangzhou From November 10
IndiGo To Launch Daily Direct Flights Between Delhi And Guangzhou From November 10
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Closes Today; Live Event On October 13
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Closes Today; Live Event On October 13
Centre To Introduce AI In School Curriculum From Class 3 Onwards From Academic Year 2026-27
Centre To Introduce AI In School Curriculum From Class 3 Onwards From Academic Year 2026-27
Read Also
Pune Railway Station: Platform Ticket Sale Restricted From October 17 To 25 - Here's Why
article-image

Duration of the block

From 12.20 pm on 11.10.2025 (Saturday) to 7.20 am of 12.10.2025 (Sunday)
From 7.20 am to 6.20 pm of 12.10.2025 (Sunday)
From 11.20 am to 2.20 pm of 13.10.2025 (Monday) & From 11.20 am to 2.20 pm of 14.10.2025 (Tuesday)

All Your need to know about Jumbo Block on Western Railway

In order to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours has been announced on Sunday.

The block will be taken on Up Fast lines between Borivali - Ram Mandir stations, as well as on the 5th line between Ram Mandir – Kandivali stations.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro 3 Ties Up With Cityflo For Seamless Metro-Bus Connectivity | Check Fares
article-image

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the timings of the jumbo block is from 10 am to 2 pm.

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and also some of the Andheri and Borivali trains will be worked upto Goregaon on Harbour line.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: Train Services To Be Disrupted In Central, Western Lines | Full List...

Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: Train Services To Be Disrupted In Central, Western Lines | Full List...

'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of...

'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of...

Strengthening Trade, Investment & Job Creation: Agenda Of Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand's...

Strengthening Trade, Investment & Job Creation: Agenda Of Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand's...

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth Over ₹10 Crore

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth Over ₹10 Crore

Mumbai Metro 3 Ties Up With Cityflo For Seamless Metro-Bus Connectivity | Check Fares

Mumbai Metro 3 Ties Up With Cityflo For Seamless Metro-Bus Connectivity | Check Fares