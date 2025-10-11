Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: Train Services To Be Disrupted In Central, Western Lines | Full List Of Affected Routes & Timings | Representative Image

Mumbai local train update: The Central and Western Railways have issued an advisory for commuters regarding their upcoming mega block and special traffic block and power block on their service. The Central Railway has announced a special traffic block and power block for pre non-interlocking works in connection with Karjat Yard remodelling work from October 11 to October 14.

In addition to this, a four-hour jumbo block has been scheduled on the Western Line between Borivali-Ram Mandir Station tomorrow i.e. October 12.

All You need to know about Special Traffic Block and Power block

The block has been scheduled for carrying out pre non-interlocking works in connection with Karjat Yard remodelling work. The block has been imposed between Palasdhari and Bhivpuri Chowk section. Amid this, several trains have been cancelled, diverted or short terminated. The full list of the trains is shared below:

Duration of the block

From 12.20 pm on 11.10.2025 (Saturday) to 7.20 am of 12.10.2025 (Sunday)

From 7.20 am to 6.20 pm of 12.10.2025 (Sunday)

From 11.20 am to 2.20 pm of 13.10.2025 (Monday) & From 11.20 am to 2.20 pm of 14.10.2025 (Tuesday)

🚨🚧 Attention Passengers!



Special Traffic Block and Power block for Pre Non-Interlocking works in connection with Karjat Yard remodelling



📅 11 October 2025 to 14 October 2025



Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly. 🙏#CentralRailway #TrafficBlock… pic.twitter.com/sa5VfYzY3z — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 11, 2025

All Your need to know about Jumbo Block on Western Railway

In order to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours has been announced on Sunday.

The block will be taken on Up Fast lines between Borivali - Ram Mandir stations, as well as on the 5th line between Ram Mandir – Kandivali stations.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the timings of the jumbo block is from 10 am to 2 pm.

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and also some of the Andheri and Borivali trains will be worked upto Goregaon on Harbour line.