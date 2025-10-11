Thane: Political Firestorm Erupts Over Rumors Of Hanuman Temple Demolition In Bhayandar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhayandar: A political firestorm has erupted in the city over a Hanuman temple adjacent to the Shyam Bhavan building on B.P. Road in Bhayandar.

About The Controversy

The controversy began with rumors that the temple would be demolished as part of the building's reconstruction. As the redevelopment is being handled by a company owned by MLA Narendra Mehta's brother, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has entered the fray, leveling accusations against Mehta. On Thursday, Mehta clarified that the demolition rumor was false and revealed the true situation.

The temple's status

The Shyam Bhavan building on B.P. Road in East Bhayandar is old and in a dilapidated state, and its reconstruction is underway. The Hanuman temple adjacent to it is also set to be rebuilt. However, this issue has become politically charged.

Bajarang Dal holds Hanuman Chalisa recitation

The Bajarang Dal organization has alleged that the developer intends to demolish the temple to grab the land and has started a daily Hanuman Chalisa recitation in protest. As the building's reconstruction is being carried out by a company belonging to MLA Narendra Mehta's brother, the issue has taken a political turn. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has joined the protest, participating in the Hanuman Chalisa recitation and making allegations against Mehta.

Narendra Mehta claims "politics in the name of the temple"

On Friday, MLA Narendra Mehta held a press conference at the temple's location to present his side of the story. He clarified that the temple was on private property owned by Madhusudan Sharma. Mehta accused some people of spreading false rumors about the temple's demolition, suggesting it was an attempt to inflame political tensions ahead of elections. He explained that power connections were cut before the building was demolished because it was in a dangerous condition. Mehta also emphasized his family's history of contributing to the construction of many temples in the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/