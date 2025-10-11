Panvel Residents Await Long-Promised Passport Office Even After Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration

Representative image

Even as the Navi Mumbai International Airport has been inaugurated, residents of Panvel continue to wait for the long-promised passport office.

A separate passport office was first proposed by then Member of Parliament Shrirang Barne to the Union Ministry of External Affairs in 2017. “In a press conference held in 2018, the MP had announced that a separate passport office for Panvel had been approved, and that the necessary formalities would take around six months, with the office expected to begin functioning within a month and a half. However, even after seven years, the project has not moved forward,” said a resident.

Earlier plans abandoned due to space constraints

Initial plans to set up the office within the Panvel Post Office in 2018 were dropped due to lack of space, and the facility was temporarily shifted to Alibag.

In December 2024, Barne met Union Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, requesting the reopening of the passport center in Panvel. However, residents say no official approval has been received so far.

Residents face inconvenience and delays

Panvel, located at the heart of Raigad district, is easily accessible from surrounding areas. Currently, residents are required to travel all the way to Thane for passport-related services, causing inconvenience and delays.

“Many applicants find it difficult to reach the Thane office within the allotted time slots, resulting in longer processing times,” said Panvel resident Keval Mahadik.

Calls for urgent action

Citizens believe that establishing a passport office in Panvel would save time and ensure timely issuance of passports. With the airport now operational, many are questioning why a smaller project like the Panvel passport office remains pending.