Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Hospital Hosts 23rd Annual Conference On Breast Cancer Management

Mumbai: Breast cancer affects over 2.3 lakh Indian women every year, accounting for nearly 30% of all cancers in women, with one in every 20–25 women in India at risk of developing the disease in her lifetime.

These alarming figures were highlighted on the opening day of the 23rd Annual Conference on Breast Cancer Management, being held from October 10 to 12, 2025. The event is an initiative of the Women’s Cancer Initiative–Tata Memorial Hospital (WCI–TMH), a non-profit initiative founded in 2003.

Event brings together global experts on early detection and personalized therapy

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) is hosting the three-day conference, which has brought together leading oncologists, surgeons, researchers, and international experts to discuss new developments in early detection, aesthetic reconstruction, genetic testing, and personalized therapy for breast cancer.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the disease claims nearly 90,000 lives annually, with late diagnosis remaining one of the biggest challenges.

WCI–TMH leads awareness and rehabilitation initiatives for underprivileged women

WCI–TMH, a non-profit initiative founded in 2003 by Devieka Bhojwani—herself a breast cancer survivor—in partnership with Tata Memorial Hospital, has been at the forefront of awareness, treatment support, and rehabilitation for underprivileged women. The organization is led by Dr. Sudeep Gupta, Director of Tata Memorial Centre and President of WCI–TMH, and Mrs. Bhojwani, its Vice-President.

Focus on advanced breast imaging and surgical reconstruction

This year’s conference is being held alongside the 5th Breast Imaging and Interventional Techniques (BRIIT) Meeting, focusing on cutting-edge advances in breast imaging that enhance early diagnosis, enable the detection of smaller tumours, and guide breast-conserving surgeries.

A key highlight is the workshop on aesthetic breast reconstruction, aimed at restoring shape, symmetry, and confidence in women after cancer surgery.

Live surgical demonstrations were conducted by renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Ajay Hariani, supported by Dr. Shalaka Joshi (Breast Surgical Oncology) and Dr. Vinaykant Shankhdhar (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery) of TMH.

Insights from national and international experts

Experts such as Dr. Dushyant Jaiswal, Dr. Chaityanand Koppiker, and Dr. Vani Parmar are sharing their insights, along with UK-based breast surgeons Yazan Masannat and Indrani Mukherji, who are presenting global perspectives on reconstructive and conservative breast surgery.

Genetic testing and personalized therapy in focus

The conference also focuses on genetic testing and hereditary breast cancer, which account for around 10% of all cases. TMH’s Cancer Genetics Clinic, established by Prof. Dr. Rajiv Sarin in 2003, offers genetic counselling and testing to identify women at high risk and guide preventive measures such as prophylactic mastectomy and oophorectomy—now increasingly performed with robotic precision for better outcomes.

Early detection and multidisciplinary care offer high cure rates

A major theme this year is personalized cancer therapy, emphasizing molecular subtyping and targeted treatment. “Early detection and individualized, multidisciplinary treatment now offer over 90% cure rates for early-stage breast cancer,” said Dr. Gupta. “Our mission goes beyond saving lives — it’s about restoring self-image, dignity, and quality of life for every woman.”

The WCI–TMH continues to extend its support to underprivileged women battling breast and gynaecological cancers and has several esteemed patrons, including Dr. R. A. Badwe, Emeritus Professor and former Director, Tata Memorial Centre.

