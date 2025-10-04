Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 4 Ways To Deal With The Deadly Cancer

Representative Image

The rising cancer scare among people is justified by the rising number of patients. And women are now falling prey to the breast cancer demon. In India, the cases of women being diagnosed with breast cancer are said to rise to 232,832 this year.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October is observed to raise awareness around the disease and show care to the patients and survivors. Let us understand breast cancer, its causes, impact, and Ayurvedic ways to deal with it and stay healthy. You will also find out the Patanjali medicines for the same.

Representative Image

Talking About Breast Cancer

When you suffer from breast cancer, it means the breast cells have transformed into cancerous ones to develop tumours. Most of the time, the cancer can become aggressive and spread to other parts of your body. While it affects women over 50, cases among young women are also rising.

There are reasons to be affected, including genetics, age, hormonal issues, and lifestyle choices like alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, and inactivity. The symptoms include a lump in the breast or armpit, breast size or shape changes, skin redness, and nipple issues like discharge and changes.

Ayurveda looks at treating breast cancer by balancing the Doshas through food, Ayurvedic medicines, boosting immunity, therapies, and other options. It is time to understand Ayurvedic ways to deal with or stay away from breast cancer.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Manage Breast Cancer

Herbs: Certain Ayurvedic foods aid in treating or avoiding breast cancer. These include Amla, Ashwagandha, Turmeric, Tulsi, and Giloy. These add their benefits to boost the treatment and immunity, and also purify your body.

Food: Ayurveda suggests eating as per one’s Dosha and boosting the treatment. Include a diet of fresh vegetables and fruits, whole grains, and dairy. Hydrate with water and herbal drinks. Avoid anything processed or with cancerous ingredients.

Lifestyle: Start with including exercises, Yoga, and meditation for holistic body care. It also helps avoid obesity, which is a cancer risk. Stay away from cancer-creating items like smoking, alcohol, and certain food items.

Medical: Consider regular screenings like mammograms. Go to the doctor for discussions, information, and care. Understand your family history to take precautions. Ask questions regarding any therapy or diet etc., to ensure you stay safe.

Patanjali offers Ayurvedic medicines to keep yourself healthy from breast cancer. Divya Cystogrit 3 U X 20 N (34 Gms) works well to deal with cysts and tumours, while providing energy and stress relief. It contains Turmeric, Pishti, Tamara Bhasma, Sindoor, and other essential Ayurvedic herbs.

For complete health to stay away from breast cancer, try Patanjali Shatavar Churna (100 Gms). It contains Shatavari, which helps keep women’s reproductive health better, provides strength, boosts immunity, and deals with issues like muscle pains.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, fight the battle against the dreaded cancer while living a healthy life with the help of Ayurveda and Patanjali.