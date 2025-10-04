Himachal Pradesh Soldiers Fulfil Late Brother's Role At Bride's Wedding In Viral Video | WATCH

Soldiers fulfil late brother's role at bride's wedding | Image Courtesy: X (@iNikhilsaini)

In an emotional video of solidarity and brotherhood, soldiers in Himachal Pradesh stepped forward to play the role of a fallen comrade at his sister’s wedding, leaving the bride and guests deeply emotional. The heartwarming gesture has since gone viral, touching the hearts of countless people across the country.

Check out the video below:

According to media reports, the bride, Aradhana, tied the knot in her native village of Bharli in the Sirmaur district. While her special day was filled with joy, the absence of her brother, Ashish Kumar, was felt profoundly.

Ashish, a brave soldier of the Indian Army, lost his life during Operation Alert in Arunachal Pradesh in February 2024. To ensure his presence was still felt, members of his regiment and several ex-servicemen stepped in to honour his memory.

The soldiers took on the duties traditionally performed by a brother, escorting Aradhana to the mandap, standing by her side during the rituals, and even accompanying her to her in-laws’ home after the ceremony. Their presence brought a sense of comfort and pride, turning the wedding into a powerful tribute to Ashish’s sacrifice. The atmosphere at the wedding was overwhelming, with many guests moved to tears.

Internet emotional

The video of the ceremony quickly spread online, sparking an outpouring of admiration. One user wrote, “his is what true brotherhood looks like. The soldiers from 19 Grenadier Battalion standing in for their fallen comrade at his sister's wedding shows the depth of the bond they share. When they walked with her during the farewell ceremony, they proved that Army families never stand alone.”

Another commented, “Highly appreciable gesture. Salute to the defence colleagues supporting their martyred brother’s sister with such dignity.”

"What an example, and hats off to the authorities who planned and executed it. Only in defence it is possible, good example for our society," read a third comment.

One expressed, "Highly appreciable gesture. No words to express. Salute to the defence colleagues in uniform rendering strong support in martyred sisters wedding."