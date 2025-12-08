 What Is The 70-20-10 Rule That Professionals Rely On For Swift Promotions?
The 70-20-10 career growth model shows that real advancement comes from experience, not endless courses. It states that 70% of development happens through challenging work, 20% through mentorship and feedback, and only 10% from formal training. By taking on stretch tasks and learning consistently, professionals build both competence and visibility, leading to faster career growth

FPJ Web Desk
Monday, December 08, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
article-image

In today’s fast-paced workplace, many professionals believe that the secret to climbing the career ladder is collecting certificates, finishing endless online courses, or signing up for the latest upskilling platforms. But decades of leadership research suggest a very different reality: formal learning plays the smallest role in real career advancement.

The most successful professionals grow by following a practical development model known as the 70-20-10 framework, designed by career experts Michael Lombardo and Robert Eichinger. This formula transforms how we think about skill-building, performance, and long-term success.

What is the 70-20-10 development model?

Created in the 1990s after studying hundreds of top-performing managers, Lombardo and Eichinger discovered a common pattern. The fastest-growing individuals were not the ones attending the most workshops. Instead, they were those who gained confidence and capability through experience, guidance, and targeted learning, in that order.

According to the model, professional growth comes from:

-70% on-the-job experience

-20% coaching, mentorship, and feedback

-10% structured learning

This balance mirrors how humans naturally learn: through doing, observing, and then reinforcing knowledge with information.

70% hands-on experience: The core driver of growth

The largest share of development comes from work itself. Real-world tasks shape essential professional qualities such as leadership, resilience, communication, creative problem solving, and decision-making. Examples of 70% learning include:

-Taking charge of end-to-end projects

-Managing deadlines and expectations

-Leading small teams or task groups

-Handling tough challenges and uncertainty

-Volunteering for assignments outside your comfort zone

-Participating in cross-functional or rotational opportunities

These experiences don’t just build competence, they also build visibility, which is often the real currency behind promotions.

20%: mentorship, coaching & feedback

While hands-on work builds skill, mentorship sharpens strategy. Receiving guidance from seniors, managers, or knowledgeable peers helps you avoid mistakes, interpret workplace dynamics, and understand what high performers do differently. This 20% includes:

-Regular feedback sessions

-Shadowing experienced colleagues

-Career conversations with leaders

-Peer learning and knowledge sharing

-Informal guidance during tough decisions

These interactions teach things no textbook can: how to influence stakeholders, manage team expectations, negotiate, and navigate office politics.

10%: formal training: The foundation, not the focus

Courses and certificates still matter, they give structure, vocabulary, and theoretical grounding. But they’re most effective when used to support the other two components. The 10% includes:

-Webinars and online courses

-Professional certifications

-Classroom workshops

-Books, podcasts, and structured study

Formal learning fills knowledge gaps, but it rarely leads to real mastery on its own.

This Maharashtrian Bride Is Going Viral For Redefining 'Nauvari' Bridal Outfit
article-image

How to practice the 70-20-10 rule weekly

Applying the model doesn’t require dramatic changes. A simple weekly routine can embed continuous learning into your workflow:

1. Pick one task each week that stretches your abilities: Something that challenges you or pushes you into new territory.

2. Have one meaningful career conversation: Connect with a mentor, manager, or peer to get input or feedback.

3. Spend 30–60 minutes on focused learning: A course module, a chapter of a book, or a professional podcast.

What Is The 70-20-10 Rule That Professionals Rely On For Swift Promotions?

