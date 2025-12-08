These Simple Ayurvedic Tips May Help Your Fight Infertility

Canva

Today, many men and women struggle with infertility, which can also put a strain on their relationships. Addressing these challenges and looking for holistic solutions can help couples stay healthy together. Ayurveda offers natural ways to support fertility, and Patanjali provides Ayurvedic products that may help.

Infertility Issues in India

Both men and women in India face different fertility challenges that need attention. Common causes include lifestyle habits like drinking alcohol and smoking, stress from work and life, genetics, pollution, and exposure to heat.

Indian men face issues related to sperm (low count, abnormal shape, and poor motility), hormones (low testosterone), veins (swelling affecting sperm quality), and infections (STIs). Many face issues due to health issues, workplace stress, and medications.

Indian women have issues like tubal infertility (TB, pelvic infections, and fallopian tube surgeries), dysfunctional ovulation (PCOS, thyroid issues), endometriosis, age-related troubles (lowering egg quality), fibroids, hormonal imbalances, etc.

Most don’t seek help due to stigma around discussing them, religious barriers, unawareness, and have little to no access to medical facilities. Infertility troubles affect almost 27.5 million couples. But simple tips, Ayurveda, and Patanjali can help fight infertility naturally.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Fight Infertility

Diet: It is essential in Ayurveda to consume ojas-increasing foods such as milk, fresh fruits and vegetables, ghee, proteins, and nuts to boost vitality. Fresh food is essential. Stay away from processed foods, alcohol, caffeine, refined products, and artificial sweeteners. Herbs like Turmeric, Cinnamon, Ginger, Fennel, and Cumin boost digestion and lower toxin levels.

Herbs: Women should include Shatavari for hormonal balance, control periods, and improve reproductive health, Dashmoola for ovulation issues, and Gokshura to treat issues like PCOS. Men can choose Ashwagandha to lower stress and boost sperm count, and Safed Musli to boost sperm motility and count. Triphala, Guduchi, and Shilajit work well for both genders to improve reproductive health, boost immunity and rejuvenation, and hormonal balance.

Lifestyle: Practicing regular Yoga boosts reproductive and overall health. Manage stress levels with meditation and Pranayama. The right amount of sleep helps you relax. Timely eating, too, is a big factor in this regard.

Patanjali offers holistic Ayurvedic products to manage fertility in both genders. Divya Putrajeevak Beej (250 Gms) is a great option for both genders. It works in favour of hormonal balance, especially for fertility, reproductive health, and overall healthy living.

Women can count on Patanjali Shatavar Churna (100 Gms) for reproductive health, hormone management, regulate periods, help fertility, lactation among new mothers, good immunity, lower stress, and increasing power and digestion.

For men, Patanjali Youvan Gold Plus Capsule (15 Gms) is a great option to rejuvenate inner health, boost reproductive health, boost immunity, support energy levels, and calm nerves. It contains ingredients like Shilajit Shuddha, Safed Musli, Ashwagandha, and other Ayurvedic herbs.

Infertility issues can be scary and seem impossible to solve. But the right tips backed by Ayurveda and Patanjali work for both genders in this case.