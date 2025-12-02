International Day Of Persons With Disabilities: How Ayurveda Helps Lead A Normal Life

Canva

Disability can be an issue that impacts your mind, body, and also soul in ways most physically able people won’t be aware of. International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3 promotes the rights and well-being of those disabled in society and their development. There is a need to focus on health issues disabled people face while trying to live a regular life, simple Ayurvedic tips for a healthy life, and Patanjali products for the same.

Health Issues of People with Disabilities

When you say a disabled person, it means someone with visible or invisible physical, mental, sensory, and intellectual damage. It includes eyesight or hearing loss, mental illnesses, autism, locomotor disability, cerebral palsy, speech disability, neurological conditions, and learning disabilities.

Unfortunately, those facing disability face various barriers, including loss or inability to work a regular job, transportation troubles, social stigma related to their disability, little to no insurance coverage, chronic illnesses, issues related to disability-friendly facilities, and high risks during health crises.

Under the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, a person with 40% or more of any disability qualifies as a disabled person. It has increased the list of disabilities from seven to 21 and provides provisions for employment and other facilities to aid in their living a good life in society.

While there is constant struggle for persons with disability to live a ‘regular’ life, simple tips provided by Ayurveda and Patanjali products go a long way to maintain their good health.

3 Ayurvedic Tips for Healthy Living

Diet: Your diet should consist of warm, easily digestible, and fresh food that balances the doshas, esp. Vata Dosha, and boosts physical movement and the nervous system. Opt for items like brown rice and other millets, root vegetables, light proteins, and healthy fats like Ghee. Also, include anti-inflammatory spices like Turmeric and Garlic for good circulation. Hydration is a must with items like herbal teas and infusions.

Lifestyle: Staying healthy involves making healthy lifestyle choices. A good rest with a good night’s sleep helps the body to relax. Choose simple exercise routines that don’t push your troubles. Opt for suitable Yoga Asanas, swimming, walking, and similar exercises. Meditation works to calm your body and mind.

Herbs: Ayurvedic herbs have holistic power to transform lives. It includes the lives of those living with disabilities. Bramhi, for example, boosts cognitive function and overall brain health. Ashwagandha boosts neurological health by lowering stress and providing vitality. Jatamansi is a relaxing herb useful for good sleep and helps with mental health issues. Turmeric, Guggulu, and Ginger, with their anti-inflammatory powers, work on joint issues, while Amla and Triphala provide immunity and well-being, respectively.

Patanjali offers products that will help ease your health troubles. Patanjali Nutrela Orthocare Powder (300 Gms) is a natural formula to lower joint pains, inflammation, and boost joint flexibility and mobility. Your bone health is handled due to herbal content like Ashwagandha, Moringa, Turmeric, and Carrot.

Divya Vishtindukadi Vati (22 Gms) works to manage your nervous system and its healthy functioning. Your nerves get stronger and efficient. It helps treat neurological pain and conditions. It also helps keep your digestive health and overall well-being.

Mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3 with a promise to not let any disability stop you from living a full life. Ayurveda and Patanjali are there in your healthy journey.