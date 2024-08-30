What Is Egg Coffee? Learn About The Viral Swedish Drink That Left People Surprised

Image courtesy: Flickr

Imagine starting your day with a hot cup of coffee, but instead of just adding sugar and cream, you crack an egg straight into your brew. It may sound like a culinary experiment gone wrong, but this unusual mix actually has a fascinating history and unique flavours, which is now gaining attraction on social media. Let's learn about egg coffee, a traditional drink that has been surprising taste buds for centuries.

Egg Coffee History

While the concept of cracking an egg into the coffee may seem like a new bizarre TikTok trend, however, this drink is rooted in a much older tradition. This quirky coffee preparation, often referred to as Swedish Egg Coffee, has its origins not in Sweden but in the American Midwest during the 19th century. Scandinavian immigrants in the region adapted their traditional coffee-making techniques to their new surroundings, giving rise to this unique brewing method.

Preparation and Flavours

The process of making egg coffee is intriguingly simple: a raw egg, along with the eggshell, is mixed into ground coffee before brewing. This method might look unappealing, but it's intended to enhance the coffee's richness and smoothness. The egg whites help clear the brew, filtering out impurities that might lead to coffee's bitterness. By following these steps, you make a cup of coffee that's surprisingly mellow and creamy because of the egg's natural emulsifiers.

Read Also How Excess Coffee Intake Can Lead To Heart Attacks? Know Healthy Alternatives To Caffeine

A Global Culture

Surprisingly, the idea of mixing eggs with coffee isn't just prominent in one culture. In Vietnam, a similar coffee creation named "Cà Phê Trứng" was introduced in the 1940s. This rich, creamy coffee brew was invented during the milk shortage period when people used whipped egg yolks mixed with sugar and condensed milk to top strong Vietnamese coffee.

Eater | Pinterest

The Science and Safety

The egg coffee has a scientific reason behind it! Yes, the egg white acts as a natural filter, improving the coffee's clarity and reducing unwanted bitterness. However, food safety is an important consideration. Raw eggs can cause a risk of salmonella, and while the hot water in brewing does cook the egg, it may not reach the temperature needed to fully lower the risk.

However, if you're feeling adventurous and want to try something beyond the ordinary, why not give Egg Coffee a whirl? It might just add a new twist to your usual coffee routine while connecting to a rich culture.