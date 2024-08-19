How Excess Coffee Intake Can Lead To Heart Attacks? Know Healthy Alternatives To Caffeine

Feeling happy? Coffee. Feeling stressed? Coffee. Sleepy? Coffee. Hungry? Coffee. Working late? Coffee. If you count the number of cups you consume, it might be quite alarming to health experts. Yes, coffee lovers might find this disappointing but you need to control, most preferably reduce excess coffee intake to avoid serious repercussions.

How much coffee is too much coffee?

According to Mayo Clinic Staff, Up to 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine a day is recommended. Now this caffeine consumption can be in the form of coffee of energy drinks. But consuming more than 400 mg of coffee per day can turn out to be fatal.

“Regular caffeine consumption could disturb the parasympathetic system, leading to elevated blood pressure and heart rates,” author Nency Kagathara, of Zydus Medical College and Hospital in Dahod, India told the New York Post. “Due to its effect on the autonomic nervous system, regular caffeine consumption could put otherwise healthy individuals at risk of hypertension and other cardiovascular events. Increasing awareness of these risks is vital to improve heart health for all", she added.

Positive effects of coffee on your body

It is not an unknown fact that caffeine present in coffee acts a stimulant and helps us become more alert and concentrate better. Which is why it is recommended to have coffee if you're studying for long hours or working late night.

Coffee is also known to help with weight loss. By drinking black coffee before your workout session, it helps your body in increasing you metabolism, leading your body to burn more calories. Caffeine works by stimulating the central nervous system, which in turn signals the body to produce more adrenaline. Adrenaline helps body to prepare for physical activity and sweat more.

It is essential to know the benefits and the need to consume caffeine in moderation to protect yourself from cardiovascular diseases.

Healthy alternatives to coffee

It is difficult to replace your coffee beverage with any other drink but if you wish to limit your coffee intake, here are the a few healthy alternative you can try.

Lemon water, golden milk (blend of a few spices in milk), matcha tea, dark chocolate and apple cider vinegar can be a few alternatives for your coffee.