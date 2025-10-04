 'Marrying You Was The Best Decision': Barack Obama's Sweet Message For Wife Michelle For Their 33rd Wedding Anniversary
The beloved couple, admired worldwide for their partnership both on and off the political stage, marked the occasion with a heartfelt message that quickly won the internet’s heart.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama | Instagram

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, are celebrating 33 years of marriage. The beloved couple, admired worldwide for their partnership both on and off the political stage, marked the occasion with a heartfelt message that quickly won the internet’s heart.

'For 33 years, I've admired your strength...'

Barack Obama took to his social media to pen a tribute to Michelle, sharing a candid photo of the two together. Alongside it, he wrote, “The best decision I ever made was marrying you, @MichelleObama. For 33 years, I've admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary!”

Sharing the same picture on her Instagram, Michelle wrote, "We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said “I do.” Happy anniversary, @BarackObama! I’m so lucky to go through life with you. ❤️"

Within minutes, the post was flooded with love from fans across the globe, with many calling the Obamas the epitome of relationship goals.

article-image

Their love story

Barack and Michelle’s journey together began in 1989 at a Chicago law firm, where Michelle Robinson was assigned to mentor a young Barack Obama. At first, Michelle reportedly hesitated to date her colleague, but Barack’s persistence and charm eventually won her over.

As per media reports, their first date was simple yet memorable with a stroll around the city, a visit to the Chicago Art Institute, ice cream, and Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing movie. Barack once admitted that the ice cream stop was what truly “sealed the deal.”

Two years later, Barack proposed, and in 1992, the couple tied the knot. Over the years, their family grew with the arrival of their daughters, Malia and Sasha, who became a cherished part of their journey together.

