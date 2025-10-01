Zendaya Takes Over Paris In Mini Metallic Dress, Flaunts Bedazzling Engagement Ring At Louis Vuitton Show

Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Show | Image Courtesy: X (@RUEPHORlA)

Global icon Zendaya is proving once again why she’s fashion’s ultimate it-girl. Just months after dazzling at the 2025 Met Gala, the Hollywood actress made a jaw-dropping appearance at Paris Fashion Week, turning the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 show into her personal runway with a metallic look that shimmered as brightly as her new engagement ring.

Zendaya's metallic look at Paris fashion Week

Arriving at the iconic Musée du Louvre, Zendaya stunned in a glittering silver mini from Louis Vuitton’s Resort collection, styled by her creative partner Law Roach. The ensemble came with fur-trimmed sleeves and a dramatic bow detail at the bodice, completed with sleek pointed heels in silver.

Beauty-wise, the star kept things soft and understated with a clean base, rosy cheeks, and dusty mauve lips. She styled her hair into a smooth side part with flipped-out ends for a retro touch.

Engagement ring that did the talking

But wait, while her look was a showstopper, it was her left hand that truly stole the spotlight. Zendaya’s East-West cushion-cut diamond engagement ring from Jessica McCormack gleamed under the Parisian sun, making it impossible to miss. The actress first debuted the sparkler at the Golden Globes earlier this year, and ever since, it’s been the talk of fashion and entertainment circles alike.

Zendaya and Tom's engagement buzz

The couple, who reportedly got engaged in January, has kept their relationship refreshingly private. But Tom recently melted hearts when he corrected a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his “girlfriend.” With a shy smile, he gently said, “Fiancée.” The internet, understandably, went into a swoon spiral.

Check out the clip below:

As per the E! News report, the engagement was first revealed by Tom’s father, Dominic Holland, who shared details about the intimate proposal in an interview. Since then, the pair have let their fashion moments, like this Paris appearance, do the talking, proving they’re Hollywood’s golden couple both on and off the red carpet.