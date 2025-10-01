BLACKPINK's Lisa Poses With Zendaya & Felix At PFW, Stuns In Fully-Knit Louis Vuitton Ensemble

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 01, 2025

BLACKPINK’s Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, made a dazzling appearance at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris

For the fashion gala, the K-pop star chose a fully-knit look from Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2026 collection, showcasing a chic yet playful aesthetic

Lisa donned a multi-hued cardigan with a bright yellow bralette layered underneath and completed with red knit shorts

The rapper-dancer accentuated her look with a wide navy belt that cinched at her waist, layered pearl necklaces, a baby-blue handbag and crisp white pumps

Her makeup was equally dreamy with a dewy skin, blushed cheeks, and nude lips, while hair styled in signature open do with bangs framing her beautiful face

In the series of pictures shared by her on Instagram, Lisa posed alongside Zendaya, who wowed in a metallic mini dress

The BLACKPINK member also snapped adorable photos with K-pop star Felix, sparking buzz online about their unexpected but stylish friendship

