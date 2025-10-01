BLACKPINK's Lisa Poses With Zendaya & Felix At PFW, Stuns In Fully-Knit Louis Vuitton Ensemble

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 01, 2025
BLACKPINK’s Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, made a dazzling appearance at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris
For the fashion gala, the K-pop star chose a fully-knit look from Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2026 collection, showcasing a chic yet playful aesthetic
Lisa donned a multi-hued cardigan with a bright yellow bralette layered underneath and completed with red knit shorts
The rapper-dancer accentuated her look with a wide navy belt that cinched at her waist, layered pearl necklaces, a baby-blue handbag and crisp white pumps
Her makeup was equally dreamy with a dewy skin, blushed cheeks, and nude lips, while hair styled in signature open do with bangs framing her beautiful face
In the series of pictures shared by her on Instagram, Lisa posed alongside Zendaya, who wowed in a metallic mini dress
The BLACKPINK member also snapped adorable photos with K-pop star Felix, sparking buzz online about their unexpected but stylish friendship
Thanks For Reading!