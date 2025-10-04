 'Absolutely Disgusting!': Air India Plane Crash-Themed Durga Puja Pandal Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Absolutely Disgusting!': Air India Plane Crash-Themed Durga Puja Pandal Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage

'Absolutely Disgusting!': Air India Plane Crash-Themed Durga Puja Pandal Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage

The installation, designed with minute details, depicts the destruction following the recent Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner tragedy.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
Air India plane crash–themed Durga Puja pandal | Image Couresty: X (@desimojito)

Durga Puja pandals are known for their creativity, devotion, and artistry, often leaving devotees mesmerised by unique themes. However, one pandal in West Bengal’s Hooghly district has stirred massive controversy after choosing a theme that many believe crossed the line.

Air India plane crash-themed Durga Puja pandal

A video circulating online shows an Air India plane crash-themed pandal in Chakpur, Jangipara, as claimed in the clip. The installation, designed with minute details, depicts the destruction following the recent Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner tragedy.

Check out the video below:

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Wife Amid Marital Dispute In Brahmpuri; Victim Undergoing Treatment At JPC Hospital
Delhi Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Wife Amid Marital Dispute In Brahmpuri; Victim Undergoing Treatment At JPC Hospital
Election Commission Delegation Led By CEC Gyanesh Kumar Arrives In Patna To Review Bihar Assembly Poll Preparations
Election Commission Delegation Led By CEC Gyanesh Kumar Arrives In Patna To Review Bihar Assembly Poll Preparations
Japan: Sanae Takaichi Wins Ruling Party Leader Race, Set To Become First Female PM On October 15
Japan: Sanae Takaichi Wins Ruling Party Leader Race, Set To Become First Female PM On October 15
India's Coffee Exports Soar 15% At $1.05 Billion, Continues To Be Seventh Largest Producer & Fifth Major Exporter
India's Coffee Exports Soar 15% At $1.05 Billion, Continues To Be Seventh Largest Producer & Fifth Major Exporter

The crash, which occurred in June, reportedly claimed the lives of 242 passengers when the aircraft flying from Ahmedabad to London went down shortly after take-off, colliding with a medical college hostel near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

While the pandal was meant to pay tribute to the victims and acknowledge the bravery of first responders, the visuals left many netizens disturbed. The video captures a model aircraft colliding with a building, recreating the devastating moment of the crash.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt's ₹1 Lakh 'Sindoori Nayantara Ambika' Saree Is The Perfect Karwa Chauth Ensemble
article-image

Internet reacts

The internet, however, was far from impressed. One user reacted, “What a shame to glorify a tragedy.” Another wrote, “Why create something so hurtful? Consider the pain of families who've lost loved ones – seeing this would only add to their anguish.”

Strong criticism poured in with comments like, “How absolutely disgusting is that! How much trauma would it cause the families of the victims.” Others urged for more sensitivity, saying, “Shocking! Celebrate the divine and honor the departed with compassion, as their journey ended abruptly, leaving families grieving. This should be a time for reflection, not mockery, aligning our festivities with empathy and understanding."

Read Also
Dusshera 2025: Top 5 Places In Mumbai To Watch Ravan Dahan On Vijayadashami
article-image

This controversy came as Durga Puja 2025 concluded last week, with Navratri 2025 having taken place from September 22 to October 2, culminating in the Vijayadashami festivities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Himachal Pradesh Soldiers Fulfil Late Brother's Role At Bride's Wedding In Viral Video | WATCH

Himachal Pradesh Soldiers Fulfil Late Brother's Role At Bride's Wedding In Viral Video | WATCH

'Absolutely Disgusting!': Air India Plane Crash-Themed Durga Puja Pandal Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage

'Absolutely Disgusting!': Air India Plane Crash-Themed Durga Puja Pandal Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 4 Ways To Deal With The Deadly Cancer

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 4 Ways To Deal With The Deadly Cancer

Which Perfume Truly Defines Your Personality And Lifestyle?

Which Perfume Truly Defines Your Personality And Lifestyle?

Energise Your Body With Hydrating Foods For Health And Vitality

Energise Your Body With Hydrating Foods For Health And Vitality