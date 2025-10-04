'Absolutely Disgusting!': Air India Plane Crash-Themed Durga Puja Pandal Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage

Air India plane crash–themed Durga Puja pandal | Image Couresty: X (@desimojito)

Durga Puja pandals are known for their creativity, devotion, and artistry, often leaving devotees mesmerised by unique themes. However, one pandal in West Bengal’s Hooghly district has stirred massive controversy after choosing a theme that many believe crossed the line.

Air India plane crash-themed Durga Puja pandal

A video circulating online shows an Air India plane crash-themed pandal in Chakpur, Jangipara, as claimed in the clip. The installation, designed with minute details, depicts the destruction following the recent Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner tragedy.

Check out the video below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The crash, which occurred in June, reportedly claimed the lives of 242 passengers when the aircraft flying from Ahmedabad to London went down shortly after take-off, colliding with a medical college hostel near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

While the pandal was meant to pay tribute to the victims and acknowledge the bravery of first responders, the visuals left many netizens disturbed. The video captures a model aircraft colliding with a building, recreating the devastating moment of the crash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Internet reacts

The internet, however, was far from impressed. One user reacted, “What a shame to glorify a tragedy.” Another wrote, “Why create something so hurtful? Consider the pain of families who've lost loved ones – seeing this would only add to their anguish.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Strong criticism poured in with comments like, “How absolutely disgusting is that! How much trauma would it cause the families of the victims.” Others urged for more sensitivity, saying, “Shocking! Celebrate the divine and honor the departed with compassion, as their journey ended abruptly, leaving families grieving. This should be a time for reflection, not mockery, aligning our festivities with empathy and understanding."

Read Also Dusshera 2025: Top 5 Places In Mumbai To Watch Ravan Dahan On Vijayadashami

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This controversy came as Durga Puja 2025 concluded last week, with Navratri 2025 having taken place from September 22 to October 2, culminating in the Vijayadashami festivities.