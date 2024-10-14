Alia Bhatt's ₹1 Lakh 'Sindoori Nayantara Ambika' Saree Is The Perfect Karwa Chauth Ensemble

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 14, 2024
The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth is upon us, and who better than Alia Bhatt to inspire us for the ultimate festive fashion?
Images from Priyanka Kapadia's Instagram | Varinder Chawla
The 'Jigra' fame recently visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal in an exquisite saree, which oozed the perfect balance of minimalism and elegance
The actress wore a classic red six-yard drape from the shelves of ace designer Torani, labeled as Sindoori Nayantara Ambika Saree Set
The red silk organza saree adorned intricate gold embroidery, zardosi detailing, and sequined embellishments. It was paired with a matching blouse featuring heavy gold gotta work and a sweetheart neckline
And yes, it does come with a hefty price tag. As per the brand's website, the saree costs Rs 68,500; meanwhile, the blouse and underskirt are worth Rs 29,500 and Rs 11,500, respectively. In total, it costs a whopping Rs 1,12,500
Alia accessorised her look with just gold-dangling earrings. For the final glam, she opted for pink-toned makeup with hair styled in a bun
If you are looking for a luxurious yet effortless red look this Karwa Chauth, then this stunning saree should be added to your wardrobe
