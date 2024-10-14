Shraddha Kapoor To Sobhita Dhulipala: Modern Bridal-Lehenga Inspiration From Fashion Runway

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 14, 2024
The Lakme Fashion Week 2024 was nothing short of an extravagant gala showcasing some of the most exquisite collections, with bridal couture dominating the runway
All images from Lakme Fashion Week's Instagram
Many Bollywood divas turned heads in some of the most dazzling lehengas, which is perfect for the upcoming brides to grace their wedding in style
'Stree' fame Shraddha Kapoor's light pink embellished lehenga from Kalki's latest collection, Mushk, at the Lakme Fashion Week is a breathtaking piece you can add to your bridal wardrobe
Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
Shilpa Shetty's three-layered pink lehenga, adorned with sequined embroidery and shiny embellishments, is the epitome of bridal couture, which can truly make you stand out as the bride
For the ones looking for a striking appearance at the wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala's stunning lehenga with gold-toned details and purple piping is ideal for you
Ooze royalty just like Karima Kapoor in a golden-hued embellished lehenga for your special day
Lastly, Tara Sutaria's blush pink lehenga featuring floral embellishments and shiny embroidery is the ultimate bridal glam for the modern bride
