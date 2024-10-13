Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tara Sutaria & Other Bollywood Stars Take Centre Stage At LFW Grand Finale

The extravagant Lakme Fashion Week has transformed into a star-studded spectacle, featuring numerous Bollywood celebrities as show stoppers for designers' couture collections.

Today (October 13), many renowned stars, including Shraddha Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tara Sutaria, and others, took centre stage on the runway in exquisite ensembles, captivating the audience with their dazzling ramp walk.

Take a look at all the looks showcased at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024:

Shraddha Kapoor for Kalki Fashion

Shraddha Kapoor exuded elegance as she walked the runway for Kalki's newest collection, "Mushk," inspired by the irresistible scent of gardenia musk. The 'Stree' sensation donned a stunning pastel pink embellished lehenga paired with a matching blouse. The ensemble was adorned with heavily silver and pink embroidery with intricate beadwork and delicate embellished detailing.

The actress kept it minimal with her accessories, just wearing a diamond choker and matching earrings. For the glam, she opted for glowing makeup with nude lips, while her hair was styled in loose waves.

Karisma Kapoor for Urmil's collection

Actress Karisma Kapoor grabbed eyeballs in a striking gold lehenga from Urmil's new couture line, "Poetry of Love." The eye-catching attire featured a beige-hued lehenga and a matching blouse adorned with heavy gold embellishments and beaded patterns.

The actress styled her look with a stack of gold bangles that blended beautifully with the ensemble. She wore her hair down with a middle part, complemented by a subtle makeup look.

Sushmita Sen walks for Rashi Kapoor

The former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen owned the ramp as a showstopper for Rashi Kapoor's collection Espíritu Libre, which embraced strength, art, and boundless spirit.

The actress stunned in a shimmering white saree, complemented with a strapless blouse. Sushmita accentuated her outfit with a magnificent multi-layered neckpiece and a bun hairdo.

Tara Sutaria presents Awigna by Varsha & Rittu

Tara Sutaria wowed the audience in a dreamy soft-pink lehenga, wearing a look from Awigna by Varsha & Rittu's winter festive collection, "Elara." The statement piece boasted of a voluminous lehenga, a blouse with a plunging neckline, and an elegant dupatta.

The lehenga set donned mesmerising floral embroidery, silver embellishments, and delicate motifs. The 'Student of the Year 2' fame completed her festive look with a stunning choker and matching jhumkas.

Manushi Chillar turns show-stopper for Rishi & Vibhuti

Manushi Chhillar sashayed the ramp for Rishi & Vibhuti in a sizzling green bralette adorned with pink roses. The top was styled with a matching thigh-high slit skirt and vibrant pink high heels.

The Miss World 2017 oozed chic elegance in minimal jewels and pink-toned makeup glam.

Soha Ali Khan graces ramp in Simmi Saboo piece

Soha Ali Khan walked the runway for ace designer Simmi Saboo's latest collection. She looked breathtaking in a mustard-green lehenga and oozed glamour in exquisite jewellery, including a statement necklace and matching earrings. The actress completed her look with a soft, dewy glam and half-up and half-down hairdo.

Alaya F's modern couture

While other celebs stunned the runway ethnically, Alaya F embraced modern couture in black attire by Ashdeen. The black gown featured an off-shoulder neckline and a thigh-high slit and accentuated with intricate, vibrant floral embroidery.

The actress completed her runway look with dangling diamond earrings and silver high heels.

Sangeeta Bijlani's red beauty

Sangeeta Bijlani was clad in a bold red-hued six-yard as she graced the runway for designer Sanjukta Dutta. The saree drape featured a black pattern on the bottom and delicate red embellishments.

The actress finished off her look with glamorous Kundan jewels, including a neckpiece, matching earrings, and a mang tikka.