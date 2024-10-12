 Shilpa Shetty, Sobhita Dhulipala & Diana Penty's Haute Couture At Lakme Fashion Week 2024
Shilpa Shetty, Sobhita Dhulipala & Diana Penty's Haute Couture At Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Shilpa Shetty, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Diana Penty walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 today. Check out the looks below:

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Shilpa Shetty and Diana Penty at LFW 2024 | Instagram

The much-awaited Lakme Fashion Week 2024 kicked off on October 9, highlighting sustainable fashion and creative couture. Once again, the fashion show turned into a star-studded event as A-list celebrities graced the runway as showstoppers for renowned designers' latest haute couture collections.

Today (October 12), Bollywood stars Shilpa Shetty, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Diana Penty stole the spotlight at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in Delhi with their show-stopping ensembles. Keep reading as we decode their stunning looks.

Shilpa Shetty's bridal fashion at LFW 2024

Actress Shilpa Shetty sashayed the ramp in an exquisite prink bridal lehenga for Megha Bansal's latest collection, Khwaab—Khwaishyon Ka Shamiyana. She donned a stunning three-layered pink lehenga, which she paired with a matching off-shoulder, plunging blouse. The ensemble adorned sequined work, intricate embroidery, and shiny embellishments. Shilpa exuded elegance in a loose-braided hairdo and pink-toned makeup glam.

article-image

Sobhita Dhulipala's showstopper look at LFW 2024

The show witnessed Sobhita Dhulipala slaying the runway as the showstopper for designer Punit Balana. She turned heads in a striking lehenga featuring gold-toned details and purple piping. Sobhita accessorised her statement look with minimal jewellery, featuring a choker necklace and dangling earrings. For the final glam, she opted for her signature winged eyeliner and matte lips.

article-image

Diana Penty's dreamy lehenga at LFW 2024

Diana Penty grabbed eyeballs in a dreamy pastel lehenga as she walked the Lakme Fashion Week ramp for Romaa's newest haute couture. She wowed in a soft pink-hued lehenga featuring delicate floral details, shiny embellishments, and silver embroidery. The actress kept it minimal with her jewels, just adorning silver bangles. For the glam, she had a pink, shiny glow while her hair kept in a middle-parted loose wave. 

