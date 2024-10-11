Shefali Shah Wears Saree Made From Dustbin Bags & X-Ray Sheets At Lakme Fashion Week 2024 (PHOTOS)

The second day of Lakme Fashion Week, held in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), brought together fashion enthusiasts, designers, and celebrities at The Grand in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, on Thursday (October 10).

The day was marked by a blend of minimalist couture, sustainable fashion, and playful nostalgia. The day's one of the most anticipated show was presented by the renowned design trio--David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore, and Kevin Nigli, better known as the 'Masters of Minimalism.' Their collection reflected a commitment to the values of sustainability and upcycling.

The collection, aptly named "Finding Beauty," focused on the idea that beauty and value can be discovered in discarded and overlooked items. The designers transformed objects with no apparent worth into stunning pieces of high fashion.

A standout moment of the show was the opening look, worn by actress Shefali Shah. She graced the runway in an all-black shimmer saree, adorned with a long-sleeved blouse and a black belt cinching her waist.

What made the outfit even more remarkable was its origin--David revealed that the sari was crafted from bin bags, with sequins made from discarded X-rays.

"I don't think you realise it at first glance, but that's the beauty of the piece," David chuckled as he explained.

When asked their take on the phrase "Dress to express, not to impress," David wholeheartedly agreed, saying, "Absolutely, fashion expresses who we are. As Shefali said, whether you wear a Kaftan at home or a police uniform, clothing tells everyone who we are--it defines our character and tells our personality."

Shefali Shah, reflecting on her own perspective, added, "I think it's easier to just be yourself. If you try to impress, there are too many people to impress, and it's kind of exhausting," she said in a conversation with ANI

On her off-screen style, the 'Delhi Crime' actress quipped, "My fashion is a clean-scrubbed face, comfortable clothes, flat chappals, and hair tied up in a bun. I know it has nothing to do with high fashion, but that's my go-to style."

As Lakme Fashion Week progresses, all eyes are now on the grand finale scheduled for October 13. Renowned designer Rohit Bal is set to close the event with his highly anticipated collection.