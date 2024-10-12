Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Bhumi Pednekar Dazzles As Showstopper For Richa Khemka

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 12, 2024
FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week has debuted and Bhumi Pednekar stole by turning showstopper for designer Richa Khemka
All images from Canva
She gracefully walked the ramp in a black, shimmery, halter-neck blouse with a plunging neckline and draped a skirt below
She'd adorned classic gold accessories that pair excellent with anything shimmery and black.
She donned a waist belt with a golden 3D embellishment in the front
The train of the skirt and the neckline made her look stunning as she walked the ramp
Richa's collection mainly highly her 3D embellishments that were clearly seen via Bhumi's ensemble. She even styled her hair in a bun and wore the 3D designs to enhance the look of the bun
She also adorned 3D nail designs and earrings. As for the make-up she kept it classic bold eyebrows and liner while kept it subtle with the eye-shadow and lip-stick
