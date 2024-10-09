Bhumi Pednekar Dons ₹30,500 Linen Saree With Gota Work

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 09, 2024
Bhumi Pednekar's experiment with fashion is not unknown. She serves major fashion goals in the most glam look and even in a simple saree look
All images from Canva
This festive season, the actress decided to keep it simple and classy and yet managed to make a statement
"Classic is always pretty" is what she captioned her post. This beige Oyster handwoven linen sari from Anavila
This linen saree costs a whopping Rs. 30,500 according to thier website. The subtle crumbled look of the saree elevates the ensemble
The saree is hand-embroidered with fine gotas and sequins. It is finished with a kinari that provides the perfect festive look
Bhumi paired her beige saree with a sleveless blouse that gave a even more minimal appearance
She donned a gold necklace and earrings, kept her makeup minimal with a nude pink lip-shade and a bindi
