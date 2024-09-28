Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Snake Breastplate; Look Named As 'Naagincore' On The Internet

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 28, 2024
Bhumi Pednekar attended the 2024 GQ Best Dressed Awards last night and she walked the red carpet in yet another experimental outfit
All images from Instagram
Bhumi was seen wearing a saree by Raw Mango that had a glass armour
The outfit also featured a glass breastplate that had two gold snakes embedded over the bust
Bhumi wore a strapless blouse under the breastplate. Althought the breastplate complimented the saree, she recieved mixed reactions from netizens
She wore a white cotton saree like a lehenga, leaving a train trail behind
For accesories, she chose snake earcuffs, a hath phool, and stilettos
Netizens showered mized reactions on her look. Some called it a didaster, while some applauded her fashion
