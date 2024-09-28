Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Snake Breastplate; Look Named As 'Naagincore' On The Internet

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 28, 2024

Bhumi Pednekar attended the 2024 GQ Best Dressed Awards last night and she walked the red carpet in yet another experimental outfit

Bhumi was seen wearing a saree by Raw Mango that had a glass armour

The outfit also featured a glass breastplate that had two gold snakes embedded over the bust

Bhumi wore a strapless blouse under the breastplate. Althought the breastplate complimented the saree, she recieved mixed reactions from netizens

She wore a white cotton saree like a lehenga, leaving a train trail behind

For accesories, she chose snake earcuffs, a hath phool, and stilettos

Netizens showered mized reactions on her look. Some called it a didaster, while some applauded her fashion

