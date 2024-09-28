 'Disaster, Nonsense': Bhumi Pednekar Brutally Trolled For Her 'Naagin' Armour Outfit (VIDEO)
Bhumi Pednekar's look did not go down well with netizens and the actress was trolled for the 'horrible' outfit

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar graced a fashion event in Mumbai on Friday evening (September 27). Several pictures and videos of the actress from the event have surfaced on social media and she was brutally trolled for her look.

Bhumi, known for her bold and quirky fashion choices, opted for an off-white ethnic outfit. She wore a lehenga and a back-knot sleeveless blouse. She carried a matching long dupatta and her look was completed with a transparent armour, featuring golden snakes.

The actress opted for a minimal and natural makeup look with her hair styled wavy with a middle partition.

In the now-viral videos, Bhumi is all smiles as she poses for paparazzi. Check out the actress' video here:

Bhumi Pednekar trolled

However, Bhumi's look did not go down well with netizens and the actress was trolled for the 'horrible' outfit. While several social media users said they thought Bhumi was 'pregnant', others compared her with Uorfi Javed.

"Why does it remind me of a baby incubator," a user asked in the comments section. Another wrote, "I really want to know what the vision behind this was."

"Not sure how she’s going to sit. Looks very uncomfortable," wrote another user.

"What on earth is going on in the name of fashion? I’m confused and a bit worried. Lol I really want to ask her … blink twice if this is happening against your will !! What dirt does the stylist have on you?" read another comment.

Here's how others reacted to Bhumi's outfit:

Bhumi also shared some of her pictures on her official Instagram account and captioned it, "Cindrella is ready in her armour 🤍"

Bhumi made her Bollywood with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015 with Ayushmann Khurrana, where she received critical acclaim for her performance. Since then, she has appeared in various successful films, such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhakshak, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh, among others.

The actress will next be seen in OTT projects like Daldal and The Royals and in the film Meri Patni Ka Remake directed by Mudassar Aziz, which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

