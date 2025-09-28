 Saraswati Avahan 2025: Know Date, Significance, Rituals & More About Celebration
Saraswati Avahan 2025: Know Date, Significance, Rituals & More About Celebration

Saraswati Avahan is a significant ritual which is observed during the Navratri festival, particularly in the eastern parts of India, including West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In 2025, Saraswati Avahan will be celebrated on Monday.

Sunday, September 28, 2025
article-image
Saraswati Avahan 2025 | Photo Credit: X

Saraswati Avahan is a significant ritual which is observed during the Navratri festival, particularly in the eastern parts of India, including West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In 2025, Saraswati Avahan will be celebrated on Monday, September 29, 2025, during the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. It marks the invocation of Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom, learning, music, and arts.

What is the meaning of Avahana?

The word Avahan means “invocation” or “welcoming.” On this day, devotees invite Goddess Saraswati to bless them with knowledge, creativity, and spiritual enlightenment. Students, artists, musicians, and scholars especially worship her, as she symbolizes intellect and inspiration. The day holds great significance as it is believed that worshipping Saraswati removes ignorance and helps one attain wisdom and success in life.

Rituals

Rituals of Saraswati Avahan begin with setting up an idol or picture of Goddess Saraswati, adorned with white flowers, as white is considered her sacred color. Devotees place books, musical instruments, pens, and other items related to learning before her, seeking her blessings. Special prayers and mantras are chanted, and offerings like fruits, sweets, and flowers are made. In Bengal, Saraswati Avahan is part of the grand Durga Puja celebrations, where the goddess is invoked alongside Goddess Durga and her other forms.

Navratri 2025 Day 7 Colour Is Orange: Timeless Ethnic Looks For Durga Puja Festival
Celebration

The celebration is marked with cultural programs, devotional songs, and artistic performances, reflecting the goddess’s association with knowledge and creativity. Many schools and institutions organise pujas, encouraging students to participate and honour the goddess.

Saraswati Avahan 2025 reminds us of the eternal importance of knowledge, not just for academic success but also for spiritual growth. By worshipping Maa Saraswati, devotees seek the wisdom to lead a life of clarity, truth, and inner peace.

