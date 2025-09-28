Navratri 2025 Day 7 Colour Is Orange: Timeless Ethnic Looks For Durga Puja Festival

By: Rahul M | September 28, 2025
Shardiya Navratri 2025 day 7 colour is Orange. This vibrant hue is a pure colour that gives you strength and helps you fight challenges in life
For a comfortable yet stunning festive look, opt for a classic kurta set just like Shraddha Kapoor
This chaniya choli look by Shilpa Shetty is a perfect Shardiya Navratri celebrations. The colour scheme and design match the Navratri vibes, perfect for garba night
Similar-looking to the previous Shilpa Shetty's look but in a saree. It is also a great option to elevate your Navratri day 7 festive fashion
Lehenga can never go wrong during the festive season. Opt for an orange lehenga for this year's Navratri, taking cues from Rashmika Mandana
A basic orange kurta is a safe and fuss-free option for a last-minute festive look
Lastly, an orange kurta is the best attire for men during the Navratri. Pair it with matching jeans or dhoti to match the vibes
