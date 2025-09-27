Netizens Slam Mumbai's NESCO As 'Overrated' Garba Spot: Check Out These Underrated Daniya Events Instead

Navratri in Mumbai is always larger than life with bright lights, colourful chaniya cholis, and endless beats of dandiya. But this year, one of the city’s most popular venues, NESCO in Goregaon, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

NESCO named 'overrated' garba spot in Mumbai

Recently, reel creator Piyush Gadda asked people in a viral reel, “Tell me one overrated Navratri location in Mumbai?” The overwhelming response: “NESCO.” Many netizens agreed in the comments. One joked, “Hahaha this year NESCO for sure 😂.” Another added, “I’m not from Mumbai and never played garba there but even my answer is NESCO 🗣.”

The backlash followed a recent disturbing incident when 19-year-old Jenil Barbaya was attacked during the festivities at NESCO. He sustained head injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Though doctors later confirmed he was out of danger, the shocking visuals of him bleeding left many shaken.

Reports allege overcrowding, poor security, and oversold tickets triggered the unrest, with groups even taking over dance areas. While police briefly detained a few youths, they reportedly managed to escape custody.

Amid this, many are reconsidering NESCO as their go-to garba destination. If you’re looking for more peaceful, community-driven experiences, here are some underrated yet delightful alternatives across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Underrated garba spots in Mumbai & Navi Mumbai

Navratri Navyuvak Mandal for the Deaf, Borivali West: A truly inclusive event near Jambali Gully, this mandal adapts garba for the Deaf community. It’s quieter, heartfelt, and perfect if you want substance over spectacle.

Kai Sushant Mitra Mandal, Malad (Ambojadwadi area): Rooted in local tradition, this mandal hosts lively but manageable garba nights. The mix of families and regulars keeps the energy authentic and welcoming.

Fam Society Ground, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai: A housing society ground that draws around 3,000 participants. It’s spirited yet community-focused, ideal if you prefer a festive vibe without being overwhelmed.

Malwani Chi Aai Ekvira, Malad West: Located near Gate No. 7, this pandal is small but soulful. With devotional decor and a modest crowd, it’s perfect for intimate garba sessions.

Society Mandal, Sector 6/4 Market, Belapur: In Belapur, local mandals set up simple yet lively garba spots. With mostly free entry, casual music, and food stalls, it’s a neighbourhood favourite.