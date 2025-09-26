Where To Eat This Navratri In Mumbai: Top Restaurants With Festive Thali & Vrat-Friendly Menu

Shardiya Navratri celebrations are in full swing, and while the city lights up with garba and dandiya raas, the festive flavours are equally calling out. Mumbai’s restaurants have rolled out special menus that bring together satvik traditions, vrat-friendly options, and indulgent thalis crafted for the season.

Here’s a guide to where you can savour these festive delights right now.

Thali of the Goddess at ITC Grand Central

This Navratri, ITC Grand Central is serving the Thali of the Goddess, a satvik feast designed for mindful indulgence. Starters like kache kele ki tikki, sabudana wada, sharkand ki tikki, and arbi ke cutlet lead into a wholesome spread of dahi wale aloo, malai paneer, kaddu ki sabzi, Navratri kadhi, and tamatar paneer ka rassa, paired with samak rice, kutti, nachni and jowar rotis, sabudana papad, and farali chivda. The refreshing kokum sharbat, chaas and piyush balance the meal, while moong dal halwa, sabudana kheer and akhrot ka halwa sweeten the finale.

When: September 22 – September 30, 2025 | 7:30 pm – 11:45 pm

Where: Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai

Cost: Rs 1400 + taxes per person

Ras Rasooi by Soam

Soam, Mumbai’s iconic vegetarian eatery, brings its favourites to MoMo Café with a 'Ras Rasooi' menu. The buffet highlights Paanki, Dal Baati Churma, Moong Dal Khichu, Gatte ki Subzi with Satpadi Roti, and Turiya Paatra with Biscuit Bhakhri. Sweet treats include Meethe Golgappe, Kesar Shrikhand, and Golpapdi, making it a festive vegetarian celebration unlike any other.

When: September 22– October 1, 2025 | 7 pm – 11 pm

Where: MoMo Café, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport

Cost: Rs 2400 + taxes per person

Pujo Thali at Hylo

HyLo celebrates Durga Puja with Chef Ananya Banerjee’s festive Pujo thalis. The vegetarian menu includes Beetroot Chop, Mochar Paturi, Dhokar Dalna, Shukto, Aloo Dum, Basanti Pulao, and Chhanar Kalia, finishing with Patishapta and Kheer Komola. Non-vegetarian indulgences include Dimer Devil, Kosha Mangsho, Golda Chingrir Malai Curry, and Macher Paturi. On Vijaya Dashami (October 2), guests can relish the Niramish Aahar feast with Khichuri, Labra, Beguni, Chhanar Kalia, Mishti Doi, and Rosogolla.

When: September 23 – October 2, 2025

Where: HyLo, Kala Ghoda & HyLo Taproom by Igloo, Jio World Drive

Cost: Rs 799 ++ (Veg) | Rs 999 ++ (Non-Veg)

Vrat Thalis at Khandani Rajdhani

Siddharaj17

Khandani Rajdhani’s festive vrat thali transforms fasting into feasting. Expect farsans, sabudana khichdi, rajgira rice with kadhi, kuttu or rajgira puris, and an array of sabzis, dals, chutneys and sweets. The menu rotates daily with additions like farali pattice, kuttu pakode, jeera aloo, samo rice and fruit shrikhand, making every visit unique. Available across outlets, with dine-in and travel-friendly boxes.

When: September 22 – October 2, 2025

Where: All Khandani Rajdhani out pan-Mumbai

Vrat Menu at Via Bombay

Via Bombay’s vrat menu turns fasting into flavour with live counters. Highlights include Sabudana Wada, Sabudana Khichdi, Sweet Potato Cutlet, Farali Misal, Farali Batata Wada, and Kuttu Dosa with aloo sabzi.

When: September 22– September 30, 2025 | 7 am – 3:30 pm and 7 pm – 11:30 pm

Where: Via Bombay, Chembur

Navswad Navratri Thali at Novotel

At the Novotel Juhu Beach, the Navdin, Navswad Navratri thali brings together Sitaphal ki Sabji, Phaldari Kofta Curry, Paneer Malai Curry, Sama ke Chawal, and Sabudana Wada — each reflecting the spirit of purity and devotion. With the Arabian Sea as a backdrop, this festive spread is perfect for family meals or relaxed evenings.

When: September 22- October 2, 2025 | 7 pm – 11 pm

Where: The Square, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Cost: Rs 750++