Selena Gomez Chooses Grandfather To Walk Her Down the Aisle, Leaving Mom Mandy Teefey 'Shattered'

Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco is shaping up to be a celebration filled with love, music, and star power. The couple, who have been together since 2023, are saying their vows at a private estate in Santa Barbara, California, with Gomez’s closest circle- including Taylor Swift by her side. But away from the glamour, a very personal family decision has added a layer of emotion to the festivities.

A touching tribute to her grandfather

Instead of choosing her mother or stepfather, Selena asked her grandfather, David Cornett, to walk her down the aisle. According to DailyMail, the decision was made early in the planning process, and when she shared it with her grandparents, David and his wife Debbie “broke down in tears of joy.” For Gomez, who spent part of her childhood living with them, it was a way to honor the people she feels “raised her” and gave her the foundation to become who she is today. She reportedly told them there was “no bigger way” she could show her gratitude than by letting her grandfather play this pivotal role.

A painful blow to her mother

While the choice was heartfelt, it inevitably hurt her mother, Mandy Teefey, who insiders say was “shattered” by the news. Her stepfather Brian reportedly shared the same heartbreak, believing Mandy would be the natural choice for such a moment. Gomez, aware of how sensitive the situation might be, delayed telling her mother for nearly a month. According to the insider, she “knew it would create a problem” and even asked her grandparents to keep it quiet until she was ready to explain.

When she finally sat down with her mother and stepfather, Gomez carefully explained that this was not about rejection, but about celebrating her grandfather in a way she felt he truly deserved. Still, the decision reportedly took Mandy “a few weeks to accept.”

The situation also echoes a complicated history between Gomez and her mother. The pair were estranged for several years in the 2010s before reconciling in 2019, but recent tensions have surfaced again, with one source describing Mandy as “a loose cannon.” Gomez’s decision, then, may have been as much about avoiding conflict as it was about honoring her grandfather.

Love, loyalty, and legacy

Ultimately, Mandy did not stand in the way of her daughter’s happiness. Though deeply hurt, she reportedly “didn’t try to talk Selena out of it” and came to terms with the fact that “this is the way it’s going to be.” By giving her grandfather the honor, Gomez ensured her wedding day reflected not just love for her partner but loyalty to the family figures who shaped her life.