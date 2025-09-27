Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's California Wedding: UNSEEN Pics Of Soon To Be Husband & Wife

By: Rahul M | September 27, 2025
It's happening! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly set to say “I do” on Saturday, September 27, 2025
As per TMZ, the wedding vows are set to be exchanged at a private Montecito estate in Santa Barbara County, California
Their nuptials will reportedly witness an impressive guest list featuring around 170 A-listers from the worlds of music, film, and fashion
Selena and Benny made their relationship public in late 2023, becoming one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples
They got engaged in December 2024, with Selena making if Instagram offcial with the caption, “forever begins now.”
Benny proposed to Selena with an exquisite solitaire marquise cut diamond ring, making it one of the most-talked about engagement ring
With their wedding news already making headlines, fans around the world are eagerly awaiting updates of the celebrations, hoping for glimpses of the star-studded affair as well as of the bride and the groom
