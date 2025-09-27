Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's Lavish California Wedding: Guests To Stay At $3,500 Per Night Luxury Hotel

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco set to marry in California | Instagram

Love is in the California air, and this weekend, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are all set to make it official. The pop star and record producer are reportedly set to say “I do” on Saturday, September 27, 2025, and the buzz around their wedding has already turned Santa Barbara into the centre of Hollywood’s attention.

Lavish guest stay

The couple has chosen to keep the wedding location tightly under wraps, but one thing is confirmed—guests will be staying at the luxurious El Encanto hotel, perched in the scenic hills of Santa Barbara. With rooms priced at a staggering $3,500 per night, the five-star property has been completely booked out for the weekend, as confirmed by Page Six. Adding to the mystery, attendees won’t know the exact estate venue until they’re escorted there by private transport.

El Encanto hotel | Image: El Encanto's website

A-listers set to grace the wedding

Selena and Benny’s wedding is shaping up to be a star-studded affair. As per media reports, Paris Hilton is expected to attend, while Selena’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, are also on the list. Fans are still holding out hope that Taylor Swift, a long-time friend of Selena, will make an appearance, though her attendance has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Selena's close friends Racquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Courtney Lopez are set to be the bridesmaids.

Selena & Benny's love story

Selena and Benny’s romance has been a heartwarming story. After confirming their relationship in late 2023, the pair quickly became one of Hollywood’s most adored couples. Their engagement in December 2024 had fans swooning, especially when Gomez shared a dreamy engagement ring on Instagram with the caption, “forever begins now.”

From red carpet appearances to candid glimpses on social media, the two have never shied away from celebrating their love.