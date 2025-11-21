 What Is G-induced Loss of Consciousness (G-LOC) That Tejas Pilot May Have Suffered From Before Crash At Dubai Air Show 2025?
IAF's fighter jet LCA Tejas MK1 crashed during the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday. The incident took place during a demonstration flight for a crowd. Black smoke rose over the airport after the plane nose-dived into the ground. Some experts are of the opinion that the pilot might have suffered G-induced Loss of Consciousness (G-LOC), which led to the crash.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Dubai: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas crashed during the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday, November 21, at around 2:10 pm (local time). The pilot reportedly died in the crash.

The incident took place during a demonstration flight for a crowd. Black smoke rose over the airport after the plane nose-dived into the ground.

The exact reason for the crash could not be ascertained. Some experts are of the opinion that the pilot might have suffered G-induced Loss of Consciousness (G-LOC), which led to the crash.

What Is G-LOC?

G-force–induced loss of consciousness is a term used in aerospace physiology to describe a loss of consciousness due to excessive and sustained g-forces. Under this condition, the blood is completely drained from the brain, causing cerebral hypoxia. The condition is most likely to affect pilots of high-performance fighter and aerobatic aircraft, or astronauts.

What Are the Effects of G-Forces?

Under increasing positive g-force, blood in the body tends to move from the head toward the feet. It can cause:

Tunnel vision – loss of peripheral vision, retaining only central vision

Greyout – loss of colour vision

Blackout – complete loss of vision, but retaining consciousness

G-LOC – loss of consciousness

Meanwhile, under negative g, blood pressure increases in the head, which can result in a redout — the inverse effect of a greyout, where blood flows toward the head instead of away.

Recovery from this condition can occur following the removal of g-force, but a period of several seconds of disorientation is likely to occur. A pilot may remain unconscious for about 10–15 seconds and will remain confused for some time.

If G-LOC occurs at low altitude, this momentary lapse can prove fatal.

About the Crash:

Khaleej Times reported that the fighter jet crashed into the ground soon after take-off. The news outlet cited one eyewitness as saying, “As soon as the plane took off, it crashed. I am not sure which aircraft it was.” Another eyewitness cited by Khaleej Times said that helicopters and firefighters rushed to the scene.

article-image

This is the second crash of a Tejas aircraft. Last year in March, a Tejas jet participating in the Bharat Shakti military exercise at Pokhran crashed in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

