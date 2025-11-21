What Is G-induced Loss of Consciousness (G-LOC) That Tejas Pilot May Have Suffered From Before Crash At Dubai Air Show 2025?

LCA Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Dubai Air Show 2025 (Screengrab) | X

Dubai: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas crashed during the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday, November 21, at around 2:10 pm (local time). The pilot reportedly died in the crash.

The incident took place during a demonstration flight for a crowd. Black smoke rose over the airport after the plane nose-dived into the ground.

The exact reason for the crash could not be ascertained. Some experts are of the opinion that the pilot might have suffered G-induced Loss of Consciousness (G-LOC), which led to the crash.

🚨 BREAKING: Indian #Tejas fighter jet crashes during a display at the #DubaiAirShow.



Updates on pilot status awaited💔



pic.twitter.com/NzHPv4IvYS — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) November 21, 2025

What Is G-LOC?

G-force–induced loss of consciousness is a term used in aerospace physiology to describe a loss of consciousness due to excessive and sustained g-forces. Under this condition, the blood is completely drained from the brain, causing cerebral hypoxia. The condition is most likely to affect pilots of high-performance fighter and aerobatic aircraft, or astronauts.

What Are the Effects of G-Forces?

Under increasing positive g-force, blood in the body tends to move from the head toward the feet. It can cause:

Tunnel vision – loss of peripheral vision, retaining only central vision

Greyout – loss of colour vision

Blackout – complete loss of vision, but retaining consciousness

G-LOC – loss of consciousness

Meanwhile, under negative g, blood pressure increases in the head, which can result in a redout — the inverse effect of a greyout, where blood flows toward the head instead of away.

Recovery from this condition can occur following the removal of g-force, but a period of several seconds of disorientation is likely to occur. A pilot may remain unconscious for about 10–15 seconds and will remain confused for some time.

If G-LOC occurs at low altitude, this momentary lapse can prove fatal.

About the Crash:

Khaleej Times reported that the fighter jet crashed into the ground soon after take-off. The news outlet cited one eyewitness as saying, “As soon as the plane took off, it crashed. I am not sure which aircraft it was.” Another eyewitness cited by Khaleej Times said that helicopters and firefighters rushed to the scene.

This is the second crash of a Tejas aircraft. Last year in March, a Tejas jet participating in the Bharat Shakti military exercise at Pokhran crashed in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.