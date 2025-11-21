 Kerala Congress To Commemorate 100th Anniversary Of Vaikom Satyagraha With Major Event
Kerala Congress To Commemorate 100th Anniversary Of Vaikom Satyagraha With Major Event

The main commemorative meeting will be held at 2.30 p.m. at the Vaikom Satyagraha Memorial Hall. The session will be chaired by KPCC Vice President and Chairman of the Centenary Celebration Committee, V.P. Sajeendran. Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the event. Political Affairs Committee members, KPCC office bearers, MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders are expected to attend the event.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will lead a major commemoration event on Sunday at Vaikom in Kottayam, marking the 100th anniversary of the conclusion of the historic 'Vaikom Satyagraha'. | IANS

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will lead a major commemoration event on Sunday at Vaikom in Kottayam, marking the 100th anniversary of the conclusion of the historic 'Vaikom Satyagraha'.

The satyagraha, a landmark struggle in Kerala's social reform movement, lasted 603 days and became a turning point in the fight against caste-based discrimination.

Announcing the event, KPCC President and MLA Sunny Joseph said the centenary celebration aims to honour the spirit of the satyagraha, which redefined Kerala's socio-political landscape and strengthened the movement for equality and justice.

He said the programme will be held grandly and inclusively, paying tribute to the leaders, reformers, and common people who fought courageously for the right to public access.

article-image

The main commemorative meeting will be held at 2.30 p.m. at the Vaikom Satyagraha Memorial Hall.

The session will be chaired by KPCC Vice President and Chairman of the Centenary Celebration Committee, V.P. Sajeendran.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the event.

Political Affairs Committee members, KPCC office bearers, MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders are expected to attend the event.

article-image

As part of preserving and promoting the legacy of Vaikom Satyagraha, KPCC has been conducting a series of observance programmes since 2023.

The centenary celebrations were formally launched on March 30, 2023, by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

This was followed by the 'History Congress' held in Thiruvananthapuram on December 5 and 6, 2023, which brought together historians, scholars, and political leaders to revisit the movement’s impact.

A memorial pavilion dedicated to Vaikom Satyagraha freedom fighter Amachadi Thevan was also unveiled, with Dr Ambedkar’s grandson, Anand Raj Ambedkar, officiating the ceremony.

article-image

On March 30, 2024, a major anniversary conference was held at Vaikom, marking 100 years since the beginning of the agitation.

The upcoming November event will focus on both historical reflection and contemporary relevance, highlighting the values of social justice, democratic rights, and equal access that remain central to the spirit of 'Vaikom Satyagraha'.

